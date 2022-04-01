Cult Movie Legend Teases Cameo In ‘Doctor Strange 2’

Bruce Campbell is back at it again teasing fans about his look in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022).

Doctor Strange 2 will test Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange as he will have to face the consequences of helping Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). In the Doctor Strange sequel, Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) is back and is trying to turn Strange in for messing with reality.

Fans believe Mordo is connected with the secret society, Illuminati who seems to have Patrick Stewart’s Charles Xavier/Professor X as their leader. It seems that Marvel wanted to really commit to making epic and huge movies.

Doctor Strange 2 seems to be jam-packed with characters as there are reports of several actors from previous Marvel franchises making an appearance. The movie will also have variants of Strange and Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch.

Now it seems that Campbell wanted to stoke the fire a little bit by Tweeting a picture of himself getting ready for his performance in Doctor Strange 2. To everyone’s surprise, the actor had grey streaks on his sides and the same style of goatee as Doctor Strange:

I always feel a little strange when I work on a Sam Raimi movie. #multiverse pic.twitter.com/oJy0lmFFYm — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) April 1, 2022

While this could easily be an April Fools joke, Campbell was rumored to be an older Reed Richards for the movie. Since the Illuminati is reported to have a role, it would make sense to have Campbell play the character as it would serve as a tease to the Fantastic Four’s debut into the MCU.

Another thing to note is that Campbell could actually be another variant of Strange as the actor recently joked about Cumberbatch when he was asked about his cameo. Campbell believes that his cameo will be cut due to the number of cameos that are supposed to be in the film, but fans will learn soon enough once Doctor Strange 2 releases in theaters.

Doctor Strange 2 is directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange in the main timeline, but he will also play other variants in the movie such as Zombie Strange, Defender Strange, and Strange Supreme.

The movie will also star Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Wong as the Sorcerer Supreme (Benedict Wong), Mordo, (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Rintrah (Adam Hugill), Charles Xavier/Professor X (Sir Patrick Stewart), and potentially other characters from the Marvel universe.

The MCU is just beginning to add more superhero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

