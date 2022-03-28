‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Shockingly Makes History Four Months After Release

There are many fans who believed that Avengers: Endgame (2019) was the beginning of the end for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, not only because it’s a fitting end to the Infinity Saga, but also because it seemed impossible that a future MCU movie could be as successful.

That movie grossed over $2.798 billion worldwide, breaking several box office records along the way and becoming the highest-grossing film in history, at least until March 2021, when it was beaten by a re-release of Avatar (2009).

But now, it seems that Spider-Man really can “spin a web any size”, because Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) has officially become the third film in history to surpass the $800 million mark at the domestic box office!

It might not seem that much compared to Endgame, but that movie made $858 at the domestic box office. No Way Home is now officially in the third place at the US box office, with Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens (2015) at the top spot, and Endgame in second place.

The movie is now Sony’s highest-grossing movie ever, having made over $1.8 billion worldwide. It’s also the highest-grossing film of 2021 and the sixth highest-grossing film of all time. These are all remarkable achievements for a film that was released during the pandemic era.

While it looked like the MCU had the potential to become somewhat stagnant, with post-Endgame movies such as Black Widow (2021) and Eternals (2021) leaving fans feeling a little underwhelmed, Spider-Man: No Way Home appears to have reinvigorated any lost interest.

MCU’s third Spider-Man outing sees Tom Holland reprise his role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man. Having been outed by Quentin Beck/Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) in Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), Peter begs Dr Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for help.

However, messing with the fabric of reality proves to carry a price, and instead of restoring Peter’s secret, Doctor Strange inadvertently creates tears in reality that allow several Spider-Man villains from across the Multiverse into the MCU timeline.

For the first time in MCU history, No Way Home acknowledges a number of non-MCU Marvel movies, such as Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man Trilogy and Sony’s Venom movies, while also officially “canonizing” Marvel shows such as Daredevil (2015).

No Way Home includes a number of jaw-dropping Marvel characters, such as Willem Dafoe (Norman Osborn), Jamie Foxx (Max Dillon/Electro), Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock/Daredevil), and, of course, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as their own versions of Peter Parker/Spider-Man.

Elizabeth Olsen will reprise her role as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch), while rumored cameos include Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) and Dr. Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) from the X-Men movies previously owned by Fox, which has since been purchased by Disney.

It remains to be seen whether the Doctor Strange sequel will enjoy the same financial success as No Way Home, but Benedict Cumberbatch believes it will be on “the same level” as the Spider-Man sequel.

Meanwhile, DC movie The Batman (2022) enjoys plenty of success at movie theaters, and is set to continue to live up to the success of No Way Home.

Do you think Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be as successful as Spider-Man: No Way Home? Let us know in the comments below!