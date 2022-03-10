‘Avatar’ Is Now Connected to ‘Doctor Strange 2’

After 10 years and $2.8 Billion dollars, Avatar is finally reentering the heart of cinema lovers. The teaser trailer for Avatar 2 is expected to be released on May 6, 2022 when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness kicks off the Summer blockbuster season.

The long awaited sequel is scheduled to hit theaters sometime in 2022 and the thought behind the trailer release is to reassure audiences that Disney/20th Century Studios are sticking to this timeline.

Disney has a successful track record of trailer releases and their ability to build momentum for their film franchises with the strategic placement of these trailers. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness had its trailer debut after Spider-Man: No Way Home in December. The trailer has since been viewed over 90 million times on YouTube and garnered a ton of positive attention and easter-egg videos by others YouTube content creators.

The test for Avatar 2 will be drumming up the same kind of audience engagement that the 2009 film was able to capture. Avatar was a phenomenon and pushed forward film-making technique with its use of 3D graphics and visionary James Cameron’s ability to further the capabilities of CGI and motion-capture. The technological advances of Avatar made audiences fall in love with the world of Pandora and even spawned a “post-Avatar Depression” where fans felt deeply saddened and emotionally distraught by not being able to experience the world of Pandora in real-life.

Luckily, in May of 2017, Disney introduced the most authentic recreation of Cameron’s cinematic vision by bringing Pandora: The World of Avatar to life in Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, FL. The immersive theme park land was filled with alien wildlife, bioluminescent plants, Cast Members in walking Robot suits, and some of the most amazing attractions the Disney theme parks have seen in Na’Vi River Journey and Avatar Flight of Passage. The experience at Animal Kingdom is sure to cure any post-Avatar blues fan may still have.

While little is known about Avatar 2, it is sure to be an absolute spectacle and build on the sci-fi adventure of the first film. Many of the same cast is set to return, including: Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana. Zoe Saldana recently stated that she was able to view the opening 20 minutes of Avatar 2 and admitted that she was brought to tears. If we are lucky, Avatar 2 will take audiences to new heights near the end of 2022.

As for Doctor Strange 2, the first trailer for the highly-anticipated MCU film served as the second post credits scene following Spider-Man: No Way Home (2022). The surefire blockbuster will feature Benedict Cumberbatch reprising his role as Doctor Stephen Strange and Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch.

The film will continue Marvel Studios’ recent exploration of the Marvel Multiverse, which began in Tom Hiddleston’s Loki series and continued with the appearances of Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin), Jamie Foxx (Electro), and more in Tom Holland’s No Way Home.

What do you think about Cameron hitching Avatar 2‘s first trailer to Doctor Strange 2?