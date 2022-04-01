Cumberbatch Blames Tom Holland’s Spider-Man For the Multiverse

Benedict Cumberbatch wants to make it clear to Marvel fans that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man doesn’t share enough of the blame.

After Marvel’s tremendous success with Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), fans have high expectations for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022). The trailers for Doctor Strange 2 haven’t disappointed fans as they teased Patrick Stewart’s Charles Xavier/Professor X having a role in the movie. Fans believe they saw Tom Cruise’s Iron Man in the trailer, but we know for sure that there will be dinosaurs, zombies, and several variants of Strange and Wanda.

Many fans have pointed out that Strange seems to be the person to be blamed for the Multiverse, and Cumberbatch has had enough of it. During an interview with Total Film, the actor bashed fans for blaming Strange for causing the Multiversal problems. Cumberbatch points out that Spider-Man should be blamed for messing with his spell:

I know we all love Peter Parker, but can we just rewind to the point that the spell is interrupted something like six times? I think it’s just too easily written off as: “He’s going to have to pay for his arrogance.” It’s not all arrogance, actually. I think some of it is a very calculated risk. But we’ll see where that takes him [in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness].

Doctor Strange has always been a cautious character and when he had the Time Stone, Strange was able to look forward in time and help the Avengers know how to beat Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War (2018). Now that the magic user doesn’t have the Time Stone, Strange has to rely on his knowledge for how to handle situations. Since Strange has little knowledge of the Multiverse, it makes sense that he tries to be careful in No Way Home.

If Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man didn’t continue changing his mind, the movie would of course end very differently. Doctor Strange 2 picks up where No Way Home ended so it will be interesting to see how Strange handles the consequences of his actions even if he isn’t fully to blame.

It’s true that Strange should’ve listened to Wong back in the Sanctum Sanctorum, but Strange wanted to help Peter Parker get back his life. It was a mistake to think Parker was ready for the spell, and now Strange will have to face the consequences of his actions for messing with the Multiverse.

Doctor Strange 2 releases in theaters on May 6, 2022.

Doctor Strange 2 is directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange in the main timeline, but he will also play other variants in the movie such as Zombie Strange, Defender Strange, and Strange Supreme.

The movie will also star Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Wong as the Sorcerer Supreme (Benedict Wong), Mordo, (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Rintrah (Adam Hugill), Charles Xavier/Professor X (Sir Patrick Stewart), and potentially other characters from the Marvel universe.

The MCU is just beginning to add more superhero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

