‘Doctor Strange’ a “Killing Spree,” Reportedly Removing Fan-Favorite Characters

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is changing for good or worse with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022). With just a month left, inside reports claim that the Marvel movie is a “killing spree” and could kill off fan-favorite characters.

Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) is the key for Phase Four of the MCU. WandaVision, Loki, and now Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is her perfect trilogy, as the Scarlet Witch heavily affected all of these stories.

With new trailers and promos, every Marvel fan can see that Olsen’ Wanda Maximoff is the (or possibly just one) main villain of this Doctor Strange sequel, seemingly taking out a race of magic users to save her children, Billy and Tommy Maximoff.

No Marvel character is safe in this insane film, including star Doctor Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). As Strange traverses the Multiverse with newcomer America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong), it seems that something causes Wanda to snap.

While fans don’t know precisely what causes Maximoff to turn against Strange and more, it’s clear that she’s going to kill numerous characters:

Can’t believe we’re this close to Wanda’s Killing Spree also known as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is moving into a darker, more mature era with streaming titles like Moon Knight and the upcoming film Blade.

Seeing Wanda Maximoff sporting a blood-covered shirt shows that director Sam Raimi is carrying the MCU into a bloodbath with Doctor Strange, something that’s comic accurate when it comes to the Scarlet Witch erasing mutants from the Marvel collection in the House of M series.

Which characters could Wanda Maximoff kill in Doctor Strange? While it’s pretty safe to say Strange, Chavez, and even Wong will survive for the sake of the plotline and future installments, variants of these characters could be victims of the Scarlet Witch.

On top of that, Illuminati members and their sub servants could be the following casualties of Maximoff:

Wanda Maximoff is fighting everyone. #MultiverseOfMadness

In the official trailers and teasers for this movie, it’s clear that Wanda will want to consume America Chavez’s powers to travel throughout the Mutliverse and find her children, resulting in Strange protecting the young superhero from harm.

Characters killed in Doctor Strange wouldn’t be gone forever as the Multiverse has just cracked open, ushering in a new era of characters, heroes, and villains.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness debuts on May 6, 2022.

More about Doctor Strange

Dr. Stephen Strange casts a forbidden spell that opens a portal to the multiverse. However, a threat emerges that may be too big for his team to handle.

All bets are off for Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Benedict Cumberbatch leads this mind-shattering Marvel movie, with Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer), Benedict Wong (Wong), Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch), and Sir Ian McKellan (Professor Xavier) all supporting the Sorceror Supreme.

Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Who do you think will be killed by Wanda Maximoff?