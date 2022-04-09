“Marvel has Paid Me Nothing” Artist Reveals, Given “Insult” Offer for ‘Doctor Strange’ Character

Marvel controversies strike again as a beloved Marvel artist reveals that they haven’t been paid for any use of their character in the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) and more.

Marvel character America Chavez is making her live-action debut alongside Doctor Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), with 15-year-old actress Xochitl Gomez taking the mantle.

Every Marvel fan is on the edge of their seats to see Chavez in full force, as Marvel originally intended to have her appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home alongside the three Peter Parker variants.

In recent times, Marvel has been under fire for reportedly failing to pay artists for their original work, as in the case of fan-favorite David Aja not being paid a dime for Hawkeye and more.

Now, America Chavez’s creator Joe Casey “feels a tinge of regret watching his creation take off without being meaningfully compensated for it,” as The Hollywood Reporter puts it.

America Chavez creator Joe Casey reveals:

“Marvel has paid me nothing for America Chavez, not only for appearing in the Doctor Strange sequel, but in numerous animated TV episodes, for the numerous action figures they’ve made of her, for video games she’s appeared in. They seem to be fine with that.”

Casey’s excitement to see America Chavez soar in Doctor Strange is a double-edged sword, as the artist never received compensation for creating the character following her 2011 debut in Vengeance #1 before joining the Young Avengers.

Now, the offer given him for Chavez’s appearance in Multiverse of Madness was an “offense”:

“For me, it’s not about money. It’s not even about the respect. I would never expect to be respected by a corporation. If I’m in a position where I can afford not to take their insult of an offer, and be able to talk about it, maybe the next guy — where that kind of money could change their life — would get a fair shot of receiving that money.”

Marvel fans were quick to respond to the matter:

One Marvel fan shared:

Another fan wrote:

Casey ultimately turned down the “insult of an offer” that Marvel put up for the artist, stating,

“The fact is Marvel owns America Chavez. That’s not in dispute on any level, but there are still systemic flaws in the way that creators are neither respected nor rewarded.”

Casey reportedly never signed any legal documents concerning the creation of his superhero during his tenure at Marvel, stating calmly in his interview that he understands that Marvel owns anything he created but feels that some form of credit/recognition (not in the form of monetary compensation) is due for the extensive use of America Chavez and other artists.

Though Casey reportedly contacted the Marvel publisher after learning that America Chavez would appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to receive paperwork that would cover all previous appearances of Chavez in video games, merchandise, and more, Casey revealed that Marvel offered him somewhere around $5000 for his work.

Marvel reportedly denied these comments, stating payments are higher than $5000. Nonetheless, Joe Casey turned down his most recent cash offer for America Chavez’s appearance in the upcoming Marvel film.

Their characters have reshaped the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As the Marvel collection continues to grow with the Multiverse in Loki and more, hopefully, these artists will receive their due credit.

