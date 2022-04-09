“Marvel has Paid Me Nothing” Artist Reveals, Given “Insult” Offer for ‘Doctor Strange’ Character

in Marvel

Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer (left), Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange (Middle), and Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez (right)

Credit: Marvel Studios

Marvel controversies strike again as a beloved Marvel artist reveals that they haven’t been paid for any use of their character in the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) and more.

America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) fighting in Doctor Strange 2
Credit: Marvel Studios

Marvel character America Chavez is making her live-action debut alongside Doctor Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), with 15-year-old actress Xochitl Gomez taking the mantle.

Every Marvel fan is on the edge of their seats to see Chavez in full force, as Marvel originally intended to have her appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home alongside the three Peter Parker variants.

xochitl gomez as america chavez aka miss america in Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Trailer
Credit: Marvel Studios

In recent times, Marvel has been under fire for reportedly failing to pay artists for their original work, as in the case of fan-favorite David Aja not being paid a dime for Hawkeye and more.

Now, America Chavez’s creator Joe Casey “feels a tinge of regret watching his creation take off without being meaningfully compensated for it,” as The Hollywood Reporter puts it.

Joe Casey Marvel artist
Credit: Marvel Wiki Fandom

America Chavez creator Joe Casey reveals:

“Marvel has paid me nothing for America Chavez, not only for appearing in the Doctor Strange sequel, but in numerous animated TV episodes, for the numerous action figures they’ve made of her, for video games she’s appeared in. They seem to be fine with that.”

Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez (left), Benedict Wong as Wong (middle), and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange (right)
Credit: Marvel Studios

Casey’s excitement to see America Chavez soar in Doctor Strange is a double-edged sword, as the artist never received compensation for creating the character following her 2011 debut in Vengeance #1 before joining the Young Avengers.

Now, the offer given him for Chavez’s appearance in Multiverse of Madness was an “offense”:

“For me, it’s not about money. It’s not even about the respect. I would never expect to be respected by a corporation. If I’m in a position where I can afford not to take their insult of an offer, and be able to talk about it, maybe the next guy — where that kind of money could change their life — would get a fair shot of receiving that money.”

America Chavez aka Miss America in Marvel Comics America Vol. 2: Fast and Fuertona Cover by Joe Quinones
Credit: Marvel Comics

Marvel fans were quick to respond to the matter:

In one month, audiences will meet America Chavez in #DoctorStrange2. Joe Casey, who co-created the hero in 2011, reveals he has not been paid for the appearance (he turned down Marvel’s offer)

One Marvel fan shared:

the fact that marvel to this day doesnt pay original creators or underpays them while theyre the biggest film studio in the world is insane

Another fan wrote:

Sounds like a sensible guy. I wish everyone complained like this, calmly. (Although, as he mentions, he has the privilege to do so – and many others don’t.)

Casey ultimately turned down the “insult of an offer” that Marvel put up for the artist, stating,

“The fact is Marvel owns America Chavez. That’s not in dispute on any level, but there are still systemic flaws in the way that creators are neither respected nor rewarded.”

America Chavez fighting Gargantos
Credit: Marvel Studios

Casey reportedly never signed any legal documents concerning the creation of his superhero during his tenure at Marvel, stating calmly in his interview that he understands that Marvel owns anything he created but feels that some form of credit/recognition (not in the form of monetary compensation) is due for the extensive use of America Chavez and other artists.

Doctor Strange and America Chavez going through the multiverse
Credit: Marvel Studios

Though Casey reportedly contacted the Marvel publisher after learning that America Chavez would appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to receive paperwork that would cover all previous appearances of Chavez in video games, merchandise, and more, Casey revealed that Marvel offered him somewhere around $5000 for his work.

Marvel reportedly denied these comments, stating payments are higher than $5000. Nonetheless, Joe Casey turned down his most recent cash offer for America Chavez’s appearance in the upcoming Marvel film.

Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez
Credit: Marvel Studios

Their characters have reshaped the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As the Marvel collection continues to grow with the Multiverse in Loki and more, hopefully, these artists will receive their due credit.

All bets are off for Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Benedict Cumberbatch leads this mind-shattering Marvel movie, with Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer), Benedict Wong (Wong), Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch), and Sir Ian McKellan (Professor Xavier) all supporting the Sorceror Supreme.

Doctor Strange lying on the floor with high-tech handcuffs
Credit: Marvel Studios

