Oscar Isaac Has Another Secret MCU Role

Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight has been a blast for Marvel fans as the show is vastly different from other MCU series.

After the first two episodes of Moon Knight, fans have been learning about who Marvel’s newest super hero is. Isaac plays a hero who deals with Dissociative Identity Disorder meaning that Moon Knight has several personalities such as Marc Spector and Steven Grant. In the comics, Moon Knight also has a third personality known as Jake Lockley.

While the series has made some changes, fans were surprised that the MCU’s Moon Knight doesn’t include Jake Lockley, but it seems that the personality is actually hiding in plain sight. Fans were quick to notice in Episode 1 that Steven is said to be late for work even though he is a hard worker which was odd. Then Steven explains that he has sleep problems as he sometimes wakes up in a random area with no recollection of how he got there.

Steven doesn’t even remember setting up a date with the tour guide which means his other personality did as he planned to take his date to a steakhouse even though he’s vegan. Even though Marc took away most of Steven’s weekend in Episode 1, it’s obvious that he tries to restore everything back to how it should be, and is subtle about it. Steven only learns about what Marc has been up to when he finds out his fish has been replaced because it’s hard to replace a goldfish with only one fin.

Fans also learn in Episode 2 that Marc has a wife, Layla (May Calamawy) so it doesn’t make sense for him to be scheduling dates with other women. It would make sense that a third personality is responsible for this and for some of the series. This would explain why Steven is going on a date he can’t remember setting up and it would also explain some of the random time gaps he has in the day.

Steven is also shown talking to a man painted like a statue who is credited to be Crawley, one of Jake’s friends in the comics. On top of this, the credits for Moon Knight show three faces of the hero implying that there are 3 personalities.

The show also makes it clear not to show Steven’s entire journey to the Museum or home. This means that Jake could’ve taken over at some points for his own reasons. Fans now know that Marc is of course trying to complete his mission for Khonshu while Steven is trying to live a normal life. The real question is what is Jake up to? Why is he hiding from Marc and Steven?

While it’s unclear what role Jake has in Moon Knight, it will be interesting to see when he will make himself known in the series. It’s possible that Jake has his own agenda that will eventually get in the way of Marc’s quest to stop Ammit.

More on Moon Knight

The show’s official synopsis is:

Moon Knight is a new globetrotting action-adventure series featuring a complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt. Moon Knight is directed by Mohamed Diab and is coming to Disney+ on March 30.

The MCU is just beginning to add more superhero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

