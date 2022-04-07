Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Played A Surprising Role In ‘Moon Knight’

Marvel may have let it slip that Moon Knight has been around in the MCU for a lot longer than fans would expect.

A lot of fans have been enjoying Oscar Isaac’s performance in the new Marvel series, Moon Knight. The show has been completely different from other MCU projects because Moon Knight deals with Dissociative Identity Disorder. This is why Steven Grant struggles to remember certain things because of his other personality, Marc Spector taking over. The series hasn’t introduced Moon Knight’s third personality, Jake Lockley just yet, but there’s a chance that he can appear.

Moon Knight focuses a lot on exploring Egyptian mythology as Marc Spector gets his powers from Khonshu, the Moon god. The villain for the series, Ethan Hawke’s Arthur Harrow has been confirmed to be working for Ammit, one of the other Egyptian gods, and is trying to resurrect the goddess. Khonshu doesn’t want this to happen so Moon Knight is being sent to stop him.

While the series has only released two episodes, Marvel did give fans a massive clue about how long Moon Knight has been around in the MCU. During the second episode, Steven Grant finds some of Marc Spector’s belongings and when he looks at a passport, he learns that Marc has had a Passport since 2018.

This is important because fans learn that Marc Spector has a wife named Layla who knew about Moon Knight and his commitment to Khonshu. Marc and Layla had gone to Egypt earlier and found Khonshu’s tomb and Marc almost died before he was healed by Khonshu after making a deal. This is why Marc works for the Moon god and that’s why Layla knows about his condition.

Marvel did something very similar with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man as fans didn’t see Peter Parker become Spider-Man and the hero had been helping others for a few months before Tony Stark took notice. Moon Knight is doing the same thing as fans might not see exactly how Marc became Moon Knight, but this is fine because we learn about the character through Marc’s other personality, Steven.

This means that Moon Knight has been around for almost five years which means that the hero also survived the Blip. If Moon Knight receives more seasons, Marvel can explore what Moon Knight has been up to in the last five years which would be very interesting to see.

More on Moon Knight

The show’s official synopsis is:

Moon Knight is a new globetrotting action-adventure series featuring a complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt. Moon Knight is directed by Mohamed Diab and is coming to Disney+ on March 30.

The MCU is just beginning to add more superhero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

