New Marvel Movie Proves Iron Man Died For Nothing

Sam Raimi confirms that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) will explore what could’ve happened in Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Fans are very excited to see Doctor Strange return to the big screen as the MCU is about to explore the different universes inside the Multiverse. Fans got a tease of the different universes from Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) after Strange failed to keep his spell together. Now, the magic user has to face the consequences of allowing the Multiverse to be open. He will meet new allies such as America Chavez, but he will also face many different enemies such as variants of himself.

The Multiverse will introduce fans to a lot of crazy things such as dinosaurs, zombie variants, the Illuminati, and possibly heroes from other universes. The movie has a lot of reports of different Marvel characters returning to have a cameo in the movie. It’s hard to say how many cameos there will be because the runtime for the movie was shortened making the film have just over 2 hours of screentime.

Now it seems that Doctor Strange will also face regret for his actions in Endgame. Raimi shared that fans will get to see more of the repercussions of the choices made by Strange in a recent interview:

“Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are interested in the characters. Who are they? What could they have become? Did they make the right choices? Even in ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ choices were made that some of the characters in our movie regret. They see the repercussions of that in this film, which is really interesting. The continuance of Marvel Studios stories can be so rich, and we’re able to explore it in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.’

Raimi may not have said that Doctor Strange’s regret will be about Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man, but the main thing Strange did in Avengers: Infinty War (2018) and Endgame was telling the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy that there was only one possibility that they would win. It’s possible that there was more than one possibility, but that required Strange meddling with the Multiverse so he chose to omit that truth to avoid dealing with the unknown dangers from another universe.

We already know that Strange is cautious about anything regarding the Multiverse and since there are rumors of Tom Cruise entering the MCU as a variant of Iron Man, it’s likely that Iron Man could have lived. Sure, Tony Stark didn’t have to sacrifice himself, but he was told by Strange there was only one way so Stark acted on that moment. If Stark knew that there was another way, he would’ve taken it because he had a family.

That was one of the reasons why Stark almost refused to help Captain America (Chris Evans) Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) in Endgame. If it wasn’t for his guilt for losing Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, Tony would’ve refused. Strange made sure that the possibility he chose would keep their universe safe, but he didn’t know about the Multiverse breaking free so there’s a good possibility that Stark could have lived and Strange will soon see the error in his choices.

Kang the Conqueror will also be a major threat soon for the Avengers and it’s possible that Doctor Strange will learn about the Multiversal villain in Doctor Strange 2. Fans know that Jonathan Major’s Kang will appear in Ant-Man: QuantuMania (2023) so there is still time before the villain is after the Avengers. Who knows what Strange will find in Doctor Strange 2, but we know that it won’t all be good.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) releases in theaters on May 6, 2022.

More on Doctor Strange 2

Doctor Strange 2 is directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange in the main timeline, but he will also play other variants in the movie such as Zombie Strange, Defender Strange, and Strange Supreme.

The movie will also star Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Wong as the Sorcerer Supreme (Benedict Wong), Mordo, (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Rintrah (Adam Hugill), Charles Xavier/Professor X (Sir Patrick Stewart), and potentially other characters from the Marvel universe.

The MCU is just beginning to add more superhero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

