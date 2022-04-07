‘Doctor Strange 2’ Just Made MCU Movie History

Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness is set to hit theaters on May 6, 2022 following a delay last year.

The sequel to Doctor Strange (2016) will once again star Benedict Cumberbatch reprising his role as Doctor Stephen Strange. Elizabeth Olsen is also set to appear as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch.

Kevin Feige and his team dropped the first trailer for Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness as a Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) post credits scene, delighting Marvel Cinematic Universe fans.

The film will take place after the events of WandaVision, Loki, No Way Home, and numerous other recent MCU projects. This means that the Marvel Multiverse has been blown wide open, leading to the possibility of numerous cameos including, perhaps, the MCU debut of X-Men characters like Wolverine (Hugh Jackman).

True to form, however, Marvel boss Kevin Feige and his team have been tightlipped regarding the exact plot of the movie. But, as it turns out, the project has already made Marvel Studios movie history before it even hits theaters.

A new poster for Doctor Strange 2 reads “A Kevin Feige Production.” As one recent article noted:

This is the first time any Marvel Studios film has been officially promoted as such, a true sign of how much prestige Kevin Feige has at Disney and within Hollywood today. However, this isn’t the first project of 2022 to make this distinction, as the Moon Knight credits sequence also lists the show as “A Kevin Feige production” before its own title card on Disney+. Related: Marvel Changes 50 Years of History, Gives Spider-Man a New Origin Story

The Walt Disney Company is clearly giving Feige his just due after nearly 15 years of the MCU, which began in 2003 with Robert Downey, Jr.’s Iron Man. The Marvel Cinematic Universe now includes 27 movies, six Disney+ Original series, and a host of projects that are currently in production.

While Marvel fans wait for Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness to hit theaters, they can enjoy Spider-Man: No Way Home’s digital release and catch new episodes of Moon Knight every Wednesday.

You can watch the full trailer for Doctor Strange 2 below:

More on Spider-Man: No Way Home

Joining Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), the official description of Spider-Man: No Way Home reads:

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. Related: Marvel’s New Movie Absolutely Tanks at Box Office

Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man) and Zendaya (MJ) are joined by Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Stephen Strange), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin), and Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus) in the film.

Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield also star.

Do you like that Kevin Feige is getting more credit?

You can stream Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow and the six series in Marvel’s Phase Four so far — Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany’s WandaVision, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, Marvel’s What If…?, Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye, and Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight — on Disney+ anytime.