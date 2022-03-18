Moon Knight Scaring Audiences and Executives

Marvel Studios is giving audiences a taste of what to expect in their new series Moon Knight, which will hit Disney+ later this month. While we are still a couple weeks away, more details are emerging about the series, headlined by the incomparable Oscar Isaac playing the main role of Marc Spector/Moon Knight. Marvel set the runtime for each episode as follows:

E1 — 45 min

E2 — 50 min

E3 — 50 min

E4 — 51 min

The series is expected to be six episodes long as it follows Marc Spector, a former Marine struggling with dissociative identity disorder after he has been granted the powers of an Egyptian moon god. He soon finds out that these newfound powers can be both a blessing and a curse to his troubled life.

Marvel Studios released the first clip from Moon Knight and showcases the dark, horror inspired atmosphere that will be presented when it hits Disney+ on March 30.

Kevin Feige, the head of Marvel Studios, described Moon Knight as “brutal”. He elaborated, stating: “It’s been fun to work with Disney+ and see the boundaries shifting on what we’re able to do. There are moments [in the series] when Moon Knight is wailing on another character, and it is loud and brutal, and the knee-jerk reaction is, ‘We’re gonna pull back on this, right?’ No. We’re not pulling back. There’s a tonal shift. This is a different thing. This is Moon Knight.”

The tonal shift in the MCU has been heavily felt in Phase 4 of their master timeline. Series like WandaVision and Loki have pushed genre boundaries and Moon Knight is destined to do the same. With dissociative identity disorder being explored through the lens of a supernaturally gifted hero, Moon Knight is sure to destroy any boundaries standing in his way.

Related: ‘Moon Knight’ Star Barely Made It Into the MCU

Alongside Oscar Isaac, Moon Knight also stars Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy.

Are you excited for the latest MCU Series to hit Disney+?

​​You can stream Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow and the five series in Marvel’s Phase Four so far — Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany’s WandaVision, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, Marvel’s What If…?, and Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye— on Disney+ anytime.