How to Buy ‘Doctor Strange’ Tickets with Websites “Not Working”

Tickets for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) are officially on sale, but Marvel fans cannot purchase them.

In the age present, securing tickets for the opening night and weekend of a new Marvel movie, especially one starring Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Stephen Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch), and more, is one of the most vital aspects of a fan’s life.

Following the fiasco of every movie ticket website (Fandango, Regal, Cineplex, AMC) crashing upon the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home (2022), fans were wearisome of repeating the nightmare.

Now, for some, the ticket nightmare has come back to haunt them with Doctor Strange.

At the time of writing, many Marvel fans are sharing on social media their struggles to purchase tickets through top theater organizations, including AMC Theaters and more:

AMC Theaters struggling.

Another fan wrote:

AMC not working.

Another Marvel fan shared:

Cinemark app was a no go. Had to get them through a browser which put me in a virtual ticket line. Wild lol

Cinemark app was a no go. Had to get them through a browser which put me in a virtual ticket line. Wild lol — Michael Garcia (@MichaelGar93) April 6, 2022

The most loyal Marvel fans are having a difficult time procuring their seats for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness over its opening weekend, with queues lasting up to 30 minutes on Fandango and more so fans can securely purchase their tickets.

Upon releasing at 6 am PST, “error” messages occurred throughout the internet, including Fandango.com and AMC.com.

After waiting 30 minutes to choose a seat, available viewing options were reportedly “no longer available,” despite actually being open for purchase.

Nonetheless, it’s an uphill battle for many more Marvel fans at the time of writing, as many websites are still crashing and denying viewers from purchasing their own Doctor Strange tickets.

How to Buy Your Doctor Strange Tickets

Many have claimed that using a different device (phone rather than a laptop, etc.) and even utilizing a different web browser has aided in their purchasing of tickets, as well as using the official app of some companies, such as Regal (AMC and Fandango have been very difficult) to secure tickets.

It appears that AMC Theaters’ website and app are being the most difficult for fans when searching through reports on social media.

When securing tickets this morning through AMC.com, I utilized the website rather than the app. Nor was I signed into any account, as many are reporting that the A-List status of their AMC account is preventing them from securing tickets. While it’s not impossible to purchase through AMC, it might be wisest to use a third-party such as Atom Tickets or Fandango if there’s only an AMC Theater near you.

More about Doctor Strange

Dr. Stephen Strange casts a forbidden spell that opens a portal to the multiverse. However, a threat emerges that may be too big for his team to handle. Related: Samuel L. Jackson Thrills Marvel Fans, Is “Back With a Fury”

All bets are off for Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Benedict Cumberbatch leads this mind-shattering Marvel movie, with Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer), Benedict Wong (Wong), Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch), and Sir Ian McKellan (Professor Xavier) all supporting the Sorceror Supreme.

Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

