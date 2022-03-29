Disney+ Just Censored ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’

When The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiered on Disney+ last year, it was notably grittier than its predecessor, WandaVision, which served as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first foray into television.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier — which saw the MCU returns Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) and Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) take on Karli Morgenthau (Erin Kellyman) and the Flag Smashers in a post-Avengers: Endgame (2019) world — was a politically-charged series that gave the MCU its first “rotten” episode rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The limited-run show also saw Mackie’s Sam Wilson officially take up the mantle of Captain America from Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), following the brief, but disastrous, tenure of John Walker/U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell).

Now, the powers-that-be at Disney+ have made some changes to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, scrubbing certain violent scenes and replacing them with more family-friendly versions.

Reddit user u/MooninMoulin first noticed the change, writing:

Hi everyone! Was just re-watching Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and something caught my attention. Episode 3, around 37:45, Bucky throws a metal bar at a woman. Back when it aired, the bar went through her shoulder, pinning it to the container; now it just bounces off. Has this scene also been changed on your side? Does anyone know if there’s a way to switch back to the original scenes? I’m now thinking it’s probable more scenes from this show or others were altered. I hope this is not a case of non-negotiable retroactive censorship on Disney’s part. Related: ‘Falcon and Winter Soldier’ Hid a Great ‘Star Wars’ Easter Egg

Another user, u/Arkham4321 noticed that another scene has also been recently censored:

Just went to that episode and checked. They also edited the scene where Zemo kills the guy who made the serum. https://imgur.com/a/RyG7Ltc

Currently, no other edited scenes have been noted, but fans on Reddit are frustrated and confused by the changes.

This seems like odd timing to censor a Marvel series, with Marvel Studios’ most violent series to date, Moon Knight, due to release tomorrow, March 30, 2022.

Furthermore, Disney+ just added forced parental controls to all accounts due to the collective debut of Netflix’s darker Marvel series — Daredevil, Luke Cage, The Punisher, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, and The Defenders.

Neither Disney nor Marvel Studios has issued a statement regarding the alterations to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

TFATWS is officially described as:

The official description of Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier reads:

Following the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience—in Marvel Studios’ “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.” The all-new series is directed by Kari Skogland; Malcolm Spellman is the head writer.

Secondary characters in the Marvel series include Daniel Bruhl as villain Baron Helmut Zemo and Emily VanCamp portraying Sharon Carter.

