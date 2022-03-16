Disney+ Put the Wrong Character on the ‘Daredevil’ Title Page

Today, March 16, 2022, is the big day that Daredevil and other Netflix Marvel series hit the Disney+ streaming platform.

However, while fans can finally enjoy Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Punisher, and The Defenders on a Disney-owned service, the company made a strange choice in regard to Daredevil‘s title screen [below].

As one article noted:

Sure, it looks like Matt Murdock's alter-ego. But, it's actually Bullseye running around trying to ruin the Man Without Fear's reputation. Now, for someone doing their job to populate the page, this might be an easy mistake to make. People have chronicled misplaced descriptions in the past and image glitches. However, there will still be a lot of chatter about this online because the fanbases of the Defenders shows have such a vocal presence.

It is unclear why Disney chose a character other than Matt Murdock to feature on the cover page.

When Netflix’s Daredevil series ended on October 19, 2018, after three seasons, many Marvel fans were disappointed. Over the course of the series, Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Deborah Ann Woll’s Karen Page, Elden Henson’s Foggy Nelson, and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk/Kingpin had become fan favorites.

At the time, fans hoped that the popular cast would eventually make their way into Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, once The Walt Disney Company obtained the rights to Daredevil characters in 2020.

Then, in late 2021, Feige and Co. delivered, introducing both Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk/Kingpin into the MCU via Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye, respectively.

Cox is set to appear “everywhere” in the MCU, likely next in She-Hulk. Although it has not yet been confirmed when 62-year-old D’Onofrio’s Fisk will return, Hawkeye spinoff series Echo seems like a good bet.

The show is set to star Alaqua Cox reprising her Hawkeye role as Maya Lopez/Echo. In the Marvel Comics universe — and now in the MCU — Kingpin and Echo have a close relationship, as he helped to raise the deaf character from childhood.

More on Daredevil

You can catch up on all three seasons of Daredevil on Disney+. The series is summarized as:

The first in a planned series of shows detailing the Marvel universe, “Daredevil” follows Matt Murdock, attorney by day and vigilante by night. Blinded in an accident as a child, Murdock uses his heightened senses as Daredevil to fight crime on the streets of New York after the sun goes down. While Murdock’s day job requires him to believe in the criminal justice system, his alter ego does not follow suit, leading him to take the law into his own hands to protect his Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood and the surrounding communities.

Have you watched Daredevil on Disney+ yet?