Marvel’s New Movie Absolutely Tanks at Box Office

Early reviews of Sony Pictures’ newest Marvel movie, Morbius (2022), were utterly dismal — the post-credits scenes were particularly confusing to fans — and, now, the film’s box office debut is equally unfortunate.

The Hollywood Reporter shared details about the vampire flick’s Thursday, April 1, 2022 theatrical premiere:

…[Morbius brought in] $5.7 million in Thursday previews at the domestic box office. The Sony pic could open anywhere from $33 million to $40 million-plus for the weekend. The studio is being uber-cautious and stressing the $33 million estimate. Insiders at Sony note that Morbius isn’t a traditional superhero pic, but more of a genre film based on one of the many Marvel characters Sony holds the rights to.

THR went on to note:

Morbius received poor reviews, holding just a 15 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes from critics. It held previews beginning at 4 p.m. local time in 3,583 locations.

Another report noted that this is the worst Marvel opening since 20th Century Studios’ The New Mutants hit theaters at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. That much-maligned project only brought in $750,000 at its opening.

Below, you can find Thursday night preview numbers from all of Marvel Studios’ and Sony Pictures’ releases since The New Mutants:

The MCU’s final Infinity Saga films, Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), opened at $39 million and a record-breaking $60 million, respectively.

The official description of Morbius reads:

One of the most compelling and conflicted characters in Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters comes to the big screen as Oscar® winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?

Do you plan to see Morbius?