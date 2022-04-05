New Marvel Series Might Turn Out to Be ‘Daredevil’ Season 3.5

Fans are looking forward to seeing Alaqua Cox’s Echo.

Echo may be one of the newest heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but her new series might play a pivotal role in explaining how Charlie Cox’s Daredevil and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin fit into the MCU. The Hawkeye finale revealed D’Onofrio’s Kingpin as the big villain for the series. This surprised a lot of fans as it seems that the actor is playing the same version of Kingpin that was seen in the Daredevil series.

A week later, fans saw Cox’s Daredevil return as Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man’s lawyer in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). Despite having a small cameo, Cox confirmed that Daredevil will be in the MCU meaning that fans could see Daredevil and Kingpin have another rematch in the series.

Marvel had recently released a character biography for Daredevil letting fans know what the hero has been up to. The biography contained story beats from Daredevil Season 1-3 and confirmed that the series was canon in the MCU. Apparently, this was a mistake as Marvel revised the section and removed any official connection to the series.

Now it seems that Marvel is waiting to reveal more about Cox’s Daredevil in Echo as the two actors may have just been confirmed to be in the series. Costume designer Stacy Caballero’s resume has led fans to believe that the two will be appearing in the series as her resume has Charlie Cox and D’Onofrio listed right below Alaqua Cox.

This would make sense as Kingpin is Echo’s uncle and so there will be plenty of scenes between the two characters. Even though Echo shot Kingpin at point-blank at the end of the series, that doesn’t mean that he will die. The comics have the character face a similar moment and Kingpin ends up being temporarily blinded.

The MCU can definitely lean into Kingpin getting injured and perhaps having some facial scarring from the incident, but Marvel fans shouldn’t expect to see Kingpin dead. Marvel just introduced Kingpin into the MCU so it would be odd for Marvel to then kill such an iconic character.

Daredevil has some history with Echo in the comics and they both now have Kingpin as an adversary so it makes sense for him to be in the series. Echo won’t be working for his uncle anymore and will probably need help escaping from him after shooting at him so it’s possible that Daredevil will help her.

Daredevil is also reported to have a role in She-Hulk so fans can expect to see him first appear in that series as She-Hulk is a lawyer just like Daredevil so it makes that the two characters would meet. Echo would serve as a good bridge for the MCU to integrate more of the Netflix shows into the MCU as it would explain what had happened to Daredevil and Kingpin right before the Blip.

This would help fans know what is canon and what isn’t so that way Daredevil Season 4 won’t have to start off explaining what happened to the character. Marvel is reportedly working on the new series, but there is no direct confirmation that the series is indeed a fourth season or an entirely new project.

We also can’t be sure that Cox and D’Onofrio will be reprising their roles in Echo based on Caballero’s resume. Even though it’s likely to be correct, fans need more evidence before knowing for sure what the future is for Daredevil and Kingpin.

Now, the MCU is just beginning to add more superhero teams into the Marvel Universe because the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

Do you want Daredevil and Kingpin to be in Echo?

