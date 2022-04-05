Marvel’s Spider-Man Mistake “Ruins” Best MCU Movie for Fans

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019) tied up the Infinity Saga in a bow for fans following the Marvel Cinematic Universe for over a decade. Marvel Phase Four is going strong, but fans looking back at Infinity War have spotted a continuity error that they claim has ruined the Marvel movie for them.

Anthony and Joe Russo directed both Infinity War and Endgame, which broke box office records as fans clamored into theaters to determine the fate of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. The two-part film brought together characters from across the Marvel Universe to fight Thanos (Josh Brolin), including Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans), Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlet Johansson), Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), T’Challa/Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), and Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) with his Guardians of the Galaxy.

The Russo Brothers had to wrangle a veritable three-ring circus to bring Marvel fans the stunning conclusion to the Infinity Saga; both films were shot back-to-back to manage the extensive cast lists’ schedule. So, it’s no shock that some errors could have slipped through the cracks. One Marvel fan, lesbobomb, shared on Twitter that they caught a mistake with Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and his hair, saying:

“currently rewatching infinity war and i’ll never be able to unsee peter’s sudden change of hairstyle”

currently rewatching infinity war and i'll never be able to unsee peter's sudden change of hairstyle pic.twitter.com/AqR3IfoUKD — 🅻 (@lesbobomb) April 3, 2022

Other fans also pointed out that Robert Downey Jr.’s height also fluctuated throughout the scene, starting taller than his protégé but ending shorter. As Photomodeuser points out, responding:

“Not to mention Tony looks like he’s shorter than him when he says it”

Not to mention Tony looks like he’s shorter than him when he says it — Mikes Virtual Photography (MVP) (@Photomodeuser) April 3, 2022

And users like andaliteaximili claim this small mistake has ruined Infinity War for them, saying:

“You’ve absolutely ruined it for me now”

You’ve absolutely ruined it for me now — Aximili-Esgarrouth-Isthill (@andaliteaximili) April 4, 2022

This is far from the only mistake fans have caught in Infinity War. For instance, near the film’s start, when Tony is talking with Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow), she unties Tony’s sleeves from around his shoulders when she points out the unit on his chest. The sleeves are hanging over Tony’s shoulders in the wide shot as he says, “I’m just trying to protect us,” but when it cuts to the closeup, the sleeves have vanished between shots.

Mistakes like these are common in all films, but the enormous undertaking that was Infinity War may have left room for more continuity errors than Marvel fans are used to. Such as, when Groot (Vin Diesel) sacrifices his arm for Stormbreaker’s handle, the sharp end is facing to the right when it lands, but when it begins to lift, the sharp end is now facing to the left.

Later in the film, when Thanos brings Vision (Paul Bettany) back to life using the Time Stone, he is a few steps away from him, but when Wanda tries to stop him, it cuts to a wide shot where Thanos suddenly is closer with his hand around Vision’s neck. Thanos then pushes her with his other hand, and in the next shot, Thanos is then reaching to put his hand around Vision’s neck even though he was just shown with his hand around Vision’s neck already.

No film is perfect, and many Marvel fans have fun catching mistakes that get overlooked by Marvel Studios during production.

But what continuity errors have you caught in Marvel movies, and do they ruin your experience?