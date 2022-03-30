The Marvel Cinematic Universe Is Slowly Dying

Sony might just end up destroying several of the best things about the MCU.

Many fans can agree that the MCU has been fantastic in introducing fans to a lot of super heroes in a continuously evolving world. Fans got to see the backstories of Captain America (Chris Evans), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) before they all teamed up together in The Avengers (2012). This allowed fans to get to see different sides of the MCU as it continued to began to add more super heroes.

This led to new heroes joining the Avengers and eventually facing Josh Brolin’s Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). Now Marvel has moved past the Infinity stones and is exploring the Multiverse which was teased in Loki and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

Now Marvel fans will get to see the Multiverse unveiled in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) which is reported to have a lot of cameos from other Marvel franchises. This is an exciting time for Marvel fans, but Sony has shown fans that there is a darker side to having the Multiverse in the MCU.

Missed Opportunities In the MCU

Marvel has a lot of great moments in the comics. Some of them are iconic and have been recreated in the MCU. Other moments have been left behind because Marvel doesn’t have the rights to certain characters. Now, Marvel is slowly getting more of their characters back to appear in movies and such. This has led to the Fantastic Four and X-Men to be entering the MCU soon.

Characters like Spider-Man were hard to get into the MCU because Marvel had to work closely with Sony and the entire project had a lot of complications. This wasn’t easy for Marvel and Sony because after Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), fans were worried that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man was no longer a part of the MCU.

The real tragedy is the fact that Marvel has a lot of characters that have big roles in the Marvel Universe and they can’t use them. For instance, Spider-Woman has a major role in Secret Invasion as a Skrull princess, Yeranke kidnaps Spider-Woman and disguises herself as the Web-Slinger. Marvel can’t use this character in their upcoming series because Spider-Woman hasn’t been introduced yet. It would be far too confusing to bring in Spider-Woman and then reveal it’s really a Skrull the entire time.

Moments like this will start to become more common as Marvel expands and introduces more super hero teams. For instance, Morbius has a large role in the Midnight Sons, but won’t be a part of the team due to Sony using the character for their own dangerous agenda.

Why Morbius is Dangerous for the MCU

With Jared Leto’s Morbius (2022) in theaters, fans can finally see the long-awaited solo movie. Early reviews make it seem like the movie is disappointing, but most fans just want to know what universe Morbius is in. Earlier this week, Morbius director Daniel Espinosa answered a lot of questions surrounding the film which led to fans getting spoilers for the film.

If you don’t mind a few spoilers for Morbius, continue reading!

Espinosa revealed that Morbius is set in the same universe as Tom Hardy’s Venom, but that his universe has connections with Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man universe as Vulture’s new suit is inspired by the original tease of the Sinister Six from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2012). Michael Keaton’s role in Morbius is just a minor cameo setting up future movies, and it’s only possible due to the Multiverse.

This Vulture is the same villain from Spider-Man: Homecoming (2016) as Espinosa confirmed that he isn’t a variant or new character. With this in mind, fans should be concerned with Holland’s Spider-Man in the future because Sony is now using these Spider-Man villains for their own movies which will throw out all the hard work that Marvel has done in making those movies fit into the universe.

Sony’s universe is loosely interconnected and most of the time feels flat in comparison to the MCU. Fans see that Sony wants to make money off of Spider-Man, but that greed may come to ruin Spider-Man if the studio doesn’t watch what they’re doing.

If Sony stayed with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, their movies will earn them a lot more money as the characters will be able to do bolder things as the MCU offers a lot more creative options than Sony could do alone because Sony can’t have Spider-Man work with Charlie Cox’s Daredevil outside of the MCU.

With this in mind, it’s obvious that Sony’s next couple of years will define the direction Spider-Man goes in the future. Hopefully, Spidey can stay in the MCU and continue to bring success to both studios.

Now, the MCU is just beginning to add more superhero teams into the Marvel Universe because the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

