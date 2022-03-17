Feige’s “Butterflies” Almost Derailed ‘No Way Home’ Production

Kevin Feige was nervous that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield may have said no to returning for Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

No Way Home was a tremendous success at the box office. The film made enough money to be the highest-grossing film of 2021 and the sixth highest-grossing film of all time. Even though Tom Holland’s performance as Peter Parker/Spider-Man was phenomenal, fans will always remember how Maguire and Garfield made their debut into the MCU.

Seeing all three Spider-Men work together to cure the villains faced from previous Spider-Man films was a fan’s dream come true. Fans also got to see Garfield redeem himself as he saved MJ (Zendaya) from falling to her death which instantly became one of the most memorable scenes.

Yet, Kevin Feige wasn’t sure at first if he could get Maguire and Garfield to return. In a recent featurette talking about the Spider-Men, Feige weighed in on how he felt talking to Garfield and Maguire:

“I had butterflies in those meetings with Tobey and Andrew, hoping that they would sign up.”

He goes on to explain that he wanted to make sure the movie would be “worthy of their time” and allow the actors to feel comfortable reprising their role as Spider-Man:

“They grow and they change and they evolve from different writers and different artists. In the case of the films — different actors. That’s why the Marvel characters have persevered for so long. And then you have the fun of starting to pitch [the film] to the actors and doing something that is worthy of their time and of their energy, and stepping back into this role.”

It seems that Kevin Feige didn’t have to worry too much as Garfield and Maguire immediately said yes to joining the Marvel project. If his pitch had failed, then Spider-Man No Way Home would have felt weird. Seeing Tom Holland’s Spider-Man fight Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin was great, but it would have been a blatant reminder that the studios couldn’t get the actors to return.

Without Maguire or Garfield, fans would’ve wondered why Marvel decided to continue with the villains from the other Spider-Man films as it would have felt cheap. Fans would’ve believed that Marvel couldn’t make another compelling villain so they had to resurrect Green Goblin and Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus just to make the film interesting.

Thankfully, fans don’t have to argue about this because the two Spider-Men helped Holland’s Spider-Man when he needed them most. After Garfield’s performance, fans demand that Sony begin working on an Amazing Spider-Man 3 as fans want to see more of Garfield’s Spider-Man. Now there are reports that both Spider-Man actors may be returning for future Marvel projects.

More on Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tom Holland’s climactic third film is an action-packed tragedy. Here’s the official synopsis for the film:

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Spider-Man needs all the help he can get as his wish for his life to go back to normal causes a spell to go wrong and has villains from other corners of the Multiverse appear and they begin to terrorize Peter’s world. Yet, Spider-Man believes in second chances due to his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) and tries to save villains such as Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, and Jamie Foxx’s Electro.

Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man can’t do it alone which is why gets help from Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, his best friend, Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon), his girlfriend MJ (Zendaya), Happy Hogan (John Favreau)

