Florence Pugh Reportedly Joining ‘Spider-Man’ Star in Surprise Role

Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova

Credit: Marvel Studios

Marvel fan-favorite Florence Pugh is taking over Hollywood, and now she’s reportedly joining Zendaya and Oscar Isaac’s blockbuster Dune: Part Two in a fan-favorite role.

Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides (left) and Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica (right)
Credit: Warner Bros.

Every Marvel fan is eager to see Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) star Zendaya and Black Widow (2021) show-stopper Florence Pugh (Midsommar) appear on the Marvel Universe screen again — especially in the same Marvel movie in a Multiverse crossover.

Fans won’t have to wait long, as numerous reports suggest that Florence Pugh is in talks to join Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two:

Florence Pugh is in talks to join ‘Dune: Part II’ as Princess Irulan, the Emperor’s daughter

Florence Pugh recently appeared in the Disney+ streaming series Hawkeye as Yelena Belova, sparking loads of new fan follows and more.

With Dune: Part Two reportedly beginning pre-production soon, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Warner Bros. is looking to Pugh as the new Princess Irulan Corrino, daughter of the Emporer and love interest of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet).

Zendaya as Chani
Credit: Warner Bros.

Pugh is currently filming Oppenheimer, helmed by legendary director Christopher Nolan with Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt at the lead.

The Lady Macbeth (2016) star is also in talks to join the Madonna biopic, starring as the singer herself.

Marvel, DC, and More Collide

If Florence Pugh does join Dune: Part Two, she’d be sharing the screen with Marvel co-star Zendaya and DC star Jason Mamoa (in flashback sequences).

Oscar Isaac (left) and Jason Momoa (left)
Credit: Warner Bros.

On top of that, Pugh would be sharing the screen with yet another Marvel star: Oscar Isaac (Moonknight). There would be a Marvel reunion, as Josh Brolin also stars in Dune: Part One (2021).

yelena belova and kate bishop
Credit: Marvel Studios

More about Dune

Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence, only those who can conquer their own fear will survive.

Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessiva (far left), Zendaya as Chani (left), Javier Bardem as Stilgar (middle right), and Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides (far right)
Credit: Warner Bros.

Dune: Part One (2021) is nominated for ten Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Cinematography. Following the massive success of the epic picture, Warner Bros. was quick to announce a sequel to Dune: Part One.

More about Spider-Man: No Way Home

In Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man) and Zendaya (MJ) are joined by Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Stephen Strange), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and the villain with great power Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus.

Andrew Garfield (left), Tom Holland (middle), and Tobey Maguire (right)
Credit: Marvel Studios / Sony Pictures

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), and Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

Spider-Man: No Way Home
Credit: Marvel Studios / Sony Pictures

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate BishopMs. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Do you want Florence Pugh to join Dune? Let us know in the comments below!

