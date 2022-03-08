Florence Pugh Reportedly Joining ‘Spider-Man’ Star in Surprise Role

Marvel fan-favorite Florence Pugh is taking over Hollywood, and now she’s reportedly joining Zendaya and Oscar Isaac’s blockbuster Dune: Part Two in a fan-favorite role.

Every Marvel fan is eager to see Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) star Zendaya and Black Widow (2021) show-stopper Florence Pugh (Midsommar) appear on the Marvel Universe screen again — especially in the same Marvel movie in a Multiverse crossover.

Fans won’t have to wait long, as numerous reports suggest that Florence Pugh is in talks to join Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two:

Florence Pugh is in talks to join ‘Dune: Part II’ as Princess Irulan, the Emperor’s daughter

Florence Pugh is in talks to join 'Dune: Part II' as Princess Irulan, the Emperor's daughter (via @THR | https://t.co/uW79fzPuB3) pic.twitter.com/KJoZxvsRVo — Fandom (@getFANDOM) March 8, 2022

Florence Pugh recently appeared in the Disney+ streaming series Hawkeye as Yelena Belova, sparking loads of new fan follows and more.

With Dune: Part Two reportedly beginning pre-production soon, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Warner Bros. is looking to Pugh as the new Princess Irulan Corrino, daughter of the Emporer and love interest of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet).

Pugh is currently filming Oppenheimer, helmed by legendary director Christopher Nolan with Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt at the lead.

The Lady Macbeth (2016) star is also in talks to join the Madonna biopic, starring as the singer herself.

Marvel, DC, and More Collide

If Florence Pugh does join Dune: Part Two, she’d be sharing the screen with Marvel co-star Zendaya and DC star Jason Mamoa (in flashback sequences).

On top of that, Pugh would be sharing the screen with yet another Marvel star: Oscar Isaac (Moonknight). There would be a Marvel reunion, as Josh Brolin also stars in Dune: Part One (2021).

More about Dune

Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence, only those who can conquer their own fear will survive.

Dune: Part One (2021) is nominated for ten Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Cinematography. Following the massive success of the epic picture, Warner Bros. was quick to announce a sequel to Dune: Part One.

More about Spider-Man: No Way Home

In Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man) and Zendaya (MJ) are joined by Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Stephen Strange), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and the villain with great power Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus.

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), and Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

