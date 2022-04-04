Marvel Fans Blast “Disrespectful,” “Ableist” Theory

in Marvel

Posted on by Rebekah Barton 1 Comment
Moon Knight transformation

Credit: Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios’ latest Disney+ Original series, Moon Knight, debuted on March 30, 2022.

Oscar Isaac in 'Moon Knight'
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: Oscar Isaac Confirms ‘The Office’ Influenced His Intense New MCU Character

Unlike previous Marvel Cinematic Universe series on the streamer — including WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and HawkeyeMoon Knight does not focus on known characters from the Infinity Saga, but instead introduces a Marvel Comics character who has not previously appeared in Kevin Feige’s MCU.

Moon Knight transformation
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: Marvel Changes 50 Years of History, Gives Spider-Man a New Origin Story

In the comics universe, Moon Knight’s dissociative identity disorder is a key component of who he is — and the same is holding true in the live-action series.

When Steven Grant discovers he is sharing a psyche with Marc Spector, a mercenary killer, his world changes forever, as the world does for most people who struggle with mental health issues in real life.

oscar isaac as moon knight scared
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: Who Is the Creepy Monster Hiding in ‘Moon Knight’? A Guide to Marvel’s Khonshu

Moon Knight has already come under fire for largely erasing the main character’s Jewish heritage, which is well-known in comic storylines. Now, a recent theory has Marvel fans up in arms again, this time calling out the idea that Grant/Spector’s dissociative identity disorder is not necessarily real.

A Twitter summary of the original theory reads:

#MoonKnight’s multiple personalities could be multiple universes’ versions of Moon Knight converging in one body. https://trib.al/nD41xhy

Related: MCU Star Elizabeth Olsen Claps Back When Paparazzi Slam Mary-Kate and Ashley

Fans almost immediately began weighing in with their opinions about this idea. Alice said:

With the stigma around DID you really thought it would be okay to post this? He is one of the few comic characters with DID that is not inherently villanized [sic: villainized] for his diagnosis. You talk about “insensitivity” to DID in your article but don’t see how disrespectful this is?

Related: New Marvel Star Accused of Cultural Appropriation, Fans Plan ‘Shang-Chi’ Boycott

Another user, Dinah, sarcastically referred to the depression Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.) suffers from in the final film of the Iron Man trilogy:

Yeah and iron man’s depression in iron man 3 was actually because he was posssed [sic: possessed] by dormammu who was making him have sad thoughts

Related: Benedict Cumberbatch “Refused to Speak” to Fellow Marvel Star on Netflix Set

Janni went to bat for mental health awareness, posting:

They’re called alters not personalities, for one, there’s a big difference. DID deserves to be treated respectfully and not reduced to a part of the multiverse. Besides they worked with a mental health consultant and it’s a big part of the MK comics so I highly doubt it.

Related: Marvel Fans Slam’Thor 4′ Trailer, Chris Hemsworth Gives Major Update

A user going by “Danielle should be writing” eloquently summed up what most Marvel fans seem to be thinking:

I kinda get why some would consider this but let’s not erase someone’s mental health disorder…representation is important and the DID diagnosis is an important aspect of the character. Let’s not be abelist please

Related: Disney Erases Stan Lee’s Marvel Legacy

The discussion on social media is ongoing if you want to share your own opinions about Moon Knight and the importance of de-stigmatizing mental illness.

More on Moon Knight

oscar isaac as mr. knight version of moon knight
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: Marvel Director Claims Captain America Is ‘Infinity War’ “Villain”

Moon Knight, the latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is officially described as:

Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who become plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. 

As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

What do you think about this theory?

You can stream Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow and the six series in Marvel’s Phase Four so far — Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany’s WandaVision, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, Marvel’s What If…?, Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye, and Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight — on Disney+ anytime.

Rebekah Barton

When she's not planning her next Disney trip, Rebekah can be found spending time with her family, shopping for Lilly Pulitzer, buried in a good book, or doing yoga. She never misses Jeopardy and alternately wishes she lived in Beast's castle or was making the Kessel Run in the Millennium Falcon. Follow along on Instagram @indianabelle88.

View Comment (1)