The MCU Is Majorly Losing to ‘Star Wars’ on Disney+

When the Disney+ streaming service debuted on November 12, 2019, Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni’s The Mandalorian premiered along with it.

Star Wars fans — and even non-Star Wars fans — were immediately enamored of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu (AKA “Baby Yoda”). In no time at all, the series was 100 times more popular than the average series in the United States, and now it has given rise to two confirmed spinoffs, The Book of Boba Fett and Ahsoka.

Over the course of two seasons thus far, Mandalorian showrunner Favreau and executive producer Filoni, plus their all-star cast of directors, have taken us on a journey around the Star Wars universe, introducing new characters like Cara Dune (Gina Carano) and Marshal Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant) — and reintroducing icons, as well — into their corner of a galaxy far, far away.

Thanks to The Mandalorian, we’ve seen the live-action debut of Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ fan-favorites Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) in Season 2, Episode 3 (“Chapter 11: The Heiress”) and Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) in Season 2, Episode 5 (“Chapter 13: The Jedi”), plus the epic return of legendary Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker (CGI Mark Hamill) in Season 2, Episode 8 (“Chapter 16: The Rescue”).

And, as we premiere for the rumored December 2022 debut of The Mandalorian Season 3, The Hollywood Reporter has shared that Star Wars is beating Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe in a big way on Disney+.

THR noted:

Combined, the six live-action shows from Lucasfilm (The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett) and Marvel Studios (WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki and Hawkeye) generated nearly 36 billion minutes of viewing time in the weeks that original episodes aired.

However, the article went on to share that there is a very clear frontrunner that is blowing all other series out of the water — unsurprisingly, that winner is The Mandalorian:

Of the live-action series, The Mandalorian is the clear leader. Nielsen's year-end streaming chart for 2021 said Disney+ users watched about 14.5 billion minutes of the series during the course of the year, with the majority (8.4 billion) coming in the eight weeks that season two debuted… None of the Marvel shows has topped either Mandalorian season in terms of total viewing time, although Loki came close during its first season in June and July. The six-episode season drew 5.23 billion minutes of watch time and was the first (and only, thus far) Marvel series to exceed 1 billion minutes in a single week.

Currently, Marvel Studios is airing Moon Knight, starring Star Wars sequel trilogy alum Oscar Isaac, and the Star Wars franchise is set to release the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi on May 27, 2022

What do you think about The Mandalorian‘s wild streaming numbers?