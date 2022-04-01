RDJ Shapes Marvel’s Newest Super Hero

Star Wars alum, Oscar Isaac is a huge fan of Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man (2008).

Isaac shared that he talked to RDJ quite a bit about his thinking process for the Marvel films. The actor has already been involved with Marvel before, but Moon Knight is his first project set in the MCU. While most series have a lot of focus on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Moon Knight has shown that it is far different from anything Marvel has done.

One of the biggest reasons why is because Moon Knight focuses on a super hero who deals with Dissociative Identity Disorder. In Episode 1, fans saw Steven Grant learn about his other personalities Marc Spector and Moon Knight at the same time as the audience. The hero gets his powers from Khonshu the Moon God who will be guiding the hero throughout the series.

The series is far different than most Marvel projects due to the focus on mental health and ancients gods. Isaac has shared that he thinks Moon Knight is more of a character study just like his favorite MCU film, Iron Man. While talking to Extra TV, Isaac shared how he got to collaborate with RDJ and learn from the actor:

Extra TV: “I hope the answer to this one is yes, but did you reach out to any current Marvel stars for advice on joining the MCU?” Isaac: “I did talk to Robert Downey Jr. quite a bit. I talked to him a lot. I mean, he’s a friend already, and so just talking to him about it and just what his sense of it is and how his process has been and he was such a great great person to talk to, obviously about the whole thing. And also for me, the biggest inspiration, because to this day, still, that first Iron Man movie is just so good.”

Isaac even shared that his best tip from RDJ was to make sure to work closely with Kevin Feige and share his ideas with him:

Extra TV: “What was his number one tip for you?” Isaac: “I think the thing is he really said that Kevin Feige is a genius and he’s a collaborator, and so don’t be afraid to come in and give your ideas and give your thoughts and to be bold with your choices.”

It seems that Isaac’s hard work has paid off as fans have been raving about the first episode of Moon Knight. Time will tell if fans continue to enjoy the series, but the reviews have been mostly good. There has been some review bombing happening for the series due to a controversy brought up in the first episode.

More episodes of Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight will release every week exclusively on Disney+.

The show’s official synopsis is:

Moon Knight is a new globetrotting action-adventure series featuring a complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt. Moon Knight is directed by Mohamed Diab and is coming to Disney+ on March 30.

