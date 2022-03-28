Oscar Isaac Disses Best Friend Pedro Pascal’s Mandalorian

In a bromance made for fandoms, Pedro Pascal — Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni’s Mandalorian, Din Djarin — and Oscar Isaac — the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s newly minted Moon Knight — are real-life best friends.

The duo regularly spend time together, including New Years Eve 2021, and now, Isaac has weighed in on exactly how strong he thinks his buddy’s popular Star Wars character actually is.

In an interview with Remezcla [below] ahead of Moon Knight‘s March 31, 2022 Disney+ debut, Isaac was asked if Marc Spector or Djarin would win in a fight:

“Moon Knight would definitely win, and who cares if Pedro agrees because it’s fact. You can’t argue facts.”

Isaac, of course, also has experience in the Star Wars franchise. The Inside Llewyn Davis alum portrayed ace Resistance pilot Poe Dameron in Disney’s divisive Star Wars sequel trilogy.

Some found the story in Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015), Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2017), and Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019) to be stale and too reliant on nostalgia. Others thought the main characters — Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), and Isaac’s rakish Dameron — were much too similar to the original trilogy’s core trio of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), and Han Solo (Harrison Ford).

Isaac has expressed that he has no intention of returning to a galaxy far, far away.

Ironically enough, Pascal’s The Mandalorian — thanks in large part to the chemistry between Pascal’s bounty hunter and tiny Grogu (AKA “Baby Yoda”) — has brought Star Wars fans together as much as the sequels split them apart.

For two seasons so far, showrunner Favreau, executive producer Filoni, and their all-star cast of directors, have taken us on a journey around the Star Wars universe, introducing new characters — and reintroducing old ones — into their corner of George Lucas’s iconic space opera franchise.

Thanks to The Mandalorian, we’ve seen the live-action debut of Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ fan-favorites Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) in Season 2, Episode 3 (“Chapter 11: The Heiress”) and Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) in Season 2, Episode 5 (“Chapter 13: The Jedi”), plus the epic return of legendary Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker (CGI Mark Hamill) in Season 2, Episode 8 (“Chapter 16: The Rescue”).

Season 3 of The Mandalorian is rumored to debut in December 2022 and, while little is known about the specifics of the third season, Sackhoff and Pascal are both confirmed to return alongside Carl Weathers (Greef Karga) and Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon).

The season will likely pick up where Mandalorian spinoff, The Book of Boba Fett, left off. The show saw the returns of numerous “Mando-Verse” fan-favorites, including Djarin, Grogu, Tano, Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), The Armorer (Emily Swallow), Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris), and, of course, the legendary Luke Skywalker (CGI Mark Hamill/Graham Hamilton).

More on Moon Knight

Marvel Studios’ newest series, Moon Knight, is officially described as:

Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who become plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

What do you think about Oscar Isaac playfully dissing Pedro Pascal’s Mandalorian?