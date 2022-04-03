Marvel Confirms Netflix Characters are MCU Canon

Ever since the Marvel Netflix Shows, Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron First, The Defenders, and The Punisher moved to Disney+, Marvel fans have wanted to know the answer to one question – does this make them official Marvel Cinematic Universe canon? Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios have tried to remain vague on this issue as characters from the Daredevil series like Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) have returned in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) and Hawkeye. But the official Marvel website might have just tipped the scales in favor of these shows being canon to the MCU.

When the Netflix series initially dropped on Disney+, they were placed under the “Defenders Saga,” separate from the other Marvel Phases, but that category has been removed. This has done little to settle the debate for Marvel fans. Other series that seem to be MCU canon like the Agent Carter series created for ABC, which was placed under the “Legacy Series” category and not the “MCU Timeline” even though actor James D’Arcy (Jarvis) showed up in Avengers: Infinity War (2018).

So fans have been theorizing that if actors return from the Netflix shows, they will be as variants like those seen in Loki. But the official Marvel website has added the events of No Way Home to Matt Murdock’s official on-screen biography. The last two paragraphs, which combine the events of Daredevil and Sony’s No Way Home, read:

"Soon after, Matt attended the funeral for Father Lantom, where he made peace with Sister Maggie. Now in a better state of mind than he had been in quite a while, Matt fully reconciled with Karen and Foggy and the three of them discussed the idea of reforming their law firm with Karen now as the firm's lead investigator and third partner. Sometime later, Matt was hired as an attorney to defend Peter Parker, as Peter had been publicly outed as Spider-Man and accused of Mysterio's murder. Though Peter was legally cleared of any wrongdoing, Matt warned him he'd still have to face the court of public opinion and advised Harold "Happy" Hogan to hire a good lawyer. As if on cue, a protestor threw a brick through the window of the Parkers' apartment in support of Mysterio. Fortunately, due to his heightened senses, Matt was able to catch the brick before it hurt anyone inside. When Peter asked him how he was able to do that, Matt claimed it was because he was a really good lawyer and left it at that."

This leaves Agents of SHIELD as the biggest question in MCU canon. It was created as part of the Marvel Universe but under the Marvel Television umbrella without Kevin Feige. Details of the series took place in an alternate timeline before the Marvel movies introduced the idea of branching timelines and the Marvel Multiverse.

The official description of Daredevil on Disney+ reads:

“Daredevil follows Matt Murdock, attorney by day and vigilante by night. Blinded in an accident as a child, Murdock uses his heightened sense as Daredevil, fighting crime on the streets of New York after the sun goes down. his efforts are not welcomed by Wilson Fisk — aka Kingpin — an other whose interests collide with those of Daredevil. Thought Murdock’s day job portrays a man who believes in the criminal justice system, his alter ego suggests otherwise, as he takes the law into his own hands to protect his neighborhood.”

The series was created by Drew Goddard and stared Charlie Cos, Deborah Ann Woll, and Elden Henson. As of now, Kingpin’s on-screen biography does not include the events of Hawkeye.

