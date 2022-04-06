Marvel Has Replaced A MAJOR Character In New Series

Moon Knight seems to have left Marlene Alraune behind for May Calamawy’s Layla El-Faouly.

When it comes to Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight, there aren’t a lot of things that stay the same between each run for the vigilante. Every iteration of the Fist of Khonshu always ends up exploring some aspect of the hero’s Dissociative Identity Disorder as the character is known to have three major personalities: Steven, Marc, and Jake.

After that, Marc Spector normally ends up in Egypt on a mission that goes wrong where he dies before the statue of Khonshu. The Moon god resurrects Marc and offers him a new life if he will become his servant and exact justice on those who deserve it. The other thing that normally is tied to Marc’s life in Egypt is that he meets a woman by the name of Marlene who ends up normally as his love interest.

Moon Knight seems to have ditched this character and instead introduces fans to Layla, who is confirmed to be Marc Spector’s wife. Not much is known about the character other than she has joined on several of Marc’s adventures and is knowledgable about his time as Moon Knight.

In the comics, fans were used to seeing Moon Knight confide to Marlene as she was there right in the beginning. She was there when Marc was bleeding in the desert next to Khonsu’s statue. She knew from early on who Marc was as a super hero and became the person who he could share his thoughts with. The main reason why she was in Egypt when Spector was there was because of her father. Marlene’s father was a respected archaeologist who was trying to uncover the Tomb of Seti. Her father ended up getting killed, but Marc was able to protect her from meeting the same fate by sacrificing his life for hers.

Interestingly enough, it seems that Layla has almost replaced Marlene in every way as she has a lot of the same research abilities and she can hold her own in a fight. It seems that Khonshu has taken an interest in Layla which has created a problem for Marc. If he gives up being the Fist of Khonshu, it seems that Layla will be forced to take his place which is not what Marc wants for her.

This is a direct deviation from the comics that could lead to Layla eventually becoming Moon Knight which would be very interesting. Hopefully, Marvel won’t explore this too soon as fans are just now learning about Moon Knight and who he is. Many people only know about the character from the memes or what others have said about the character.

While it would be cool to have Layla become Moon Knight, later on, Marc Spector and his other personalities will definitely need more screentime before fans would be fine with someone else taking his mantle. With Isaac not on a contract right now, this means that Marvel may leave Moon Knight behind if the series isn’t successful. At the moment, it appears that the series has been popular so there’s no need to worry about Isaac leaving the MCU just yet. Fans will have to wait and see how the rest of the series plays out, but for now, fans can predict what will happen in next week’s episode of Moon Knight as the series began to pick up momentum.

Marlene and “Grant” took up residence in a mansion in Long Island, New York, where she was both his lover and personal secretary. Marlene often participated in Moon Knight’s crime-fighting missions, sometimes as an undercover agent against the likes of Conquer-Lord, Fenton Crane, Lupinar, Hatchet Man, Bushman, Skid-Row Slasher, Midnight Man, and the Committee.

Moon Knight is a new globetrotting action-adventure series featuring a complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt. Moon Knight is directed by Mohamed Diab and is coming to Disney+ on March 30.

Do you think Layla will become Moon Knight at one point?

