Disney “Keeps Censoring” and “Watering Down,” Marvel Show Receives Shocking Rating

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding with feature films and streaming series on Disney+, such as Moon Knight. Marvel’s upcoming Ms. Marvel series has received its official TV rating, but fans are bashing Disney for “censoring” more content following recent controversies.

Ms. Marvel surprised every Marvel fan with its official trailer last month, a promising, fun, and delightful series following Moon Knight, the darkest and most adult-focused Marvel series on Disney+.

Nonetheless, Ms. Marvel has been engulfed in controversies since the start, particularly with the choice of casting and power changes with the leading superhero, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani).

Now, the internet is blowing up over Ms. Marvel’s official TV-PG rating, leading to some fans bashing Marvel Studios and The Walt Disney Company for reportedly toning down upcoming content:

I love it when #Disney keeps censoring things and watering them down. I love it so much.

I love it when #Disney keeps censoring things and watering them down. I love it so much. pic.twitter.com/eGTI12lPjC — Ruined (@ruinedxjosh) April 4, 2022

Another fan wrote:

Why is everyone so pressed, just because something isn’t “mature” and “dark” doesn’t mean its automatically trash

Why is everyone so pressed, just because something isn't "mature" and "dark" doesn't mean its automatically trash — ☥🌙 Marvelous Snax 🌙☥ (@MarvelousSnax) April 4, 2022

Another fan campaigned for darker content:

@Disney please give us more rated r super hero content! We have kid friendly content for miles! Adults deserve movies on the level of logan where death might actually mean a metal claw through the skull in slo mo and villains can smoke cigarettes if they want.

@Disney please give us more rated r super hero content! We have kid friendly content for miles! Adults deserve movies on the level of logan where death might actually mean a metal claw through the skull in slo mo and villains can smoke cigarettes if they want. — Xephyr001 (@Xephyr001) April 4, 2022

Ms. Marvel is not a violent character; she doesn’t even swear. Having these anticipated streaming series receive a TV-PG rating seems perfectly fair and reasonable considering the original material behind the character.

Ms. Marvel is the first piece of Marvel content from Disney to receive a TV-PG (“Parental Guidance Suggested”) rating. Every Marvel Universe film and streaming series has been PG-13 (Parents Strongly Cautioned) and TV-14 (television equivalent of the PG-13 rating).

This, of course, is a contrast to Marvel’s Moon Knight, the all-new streaming series that’s offering a mature tone for superhero fans to enjoy. Moon Knight marks the most violent MCU series to debut on Disney+ to date (Daredevil, The Punisher do not count), but Kevin Feige and crew are still focusing on family-friendly stories with Ms. Marvel.

Nonetheless, not every Marvel fan is freaking out over this lower rating. They’re excited to see what this comic book show offers with Marvel newcomer and future Avenger Iman Vellani.

More about Ms. Marvel

Kamala is a superhero fan with an imagination, particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel; Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home, that is until she gets superpowers like the heroes she’s looked up to.

Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel is a new, original series introducing Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega-fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson). Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is until she gets superpowers like the heroes she always looked up to.

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Monica Rambeau (Teyonan Parris), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel. The cast also includes Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer, and Nimra Bucha.

Episodes are directed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Bisha K. Ali are the executive producers. Co-executive producers for the series are Sana Amanat and Trevor Waterson, and Bisha K. Ali is the head writer.

