Disney Confused, Restores Violence to Marvel Series with “Accidental” Excuse

The Walt Disney Company is facing historic backlash for their unbalanced support of and denouncing Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill and censoring violent Marvel series on Disney+ for no apparent reason. Now, Disney has backtracked and is set to restore violence into one series fans are bashing.

Every Marvel fan was shocked when Disney censored violent scenes in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode three, removing blood and objects being impaled into others from the popular streaming series.

Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier/White Wolf), Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson/Captain America), Erin Kellyman (Karlie Morgenthau), Emily VanCamp (Sharon Carter), and Wyatt Russell (John Walker) threw the Marvel Cinematic Universe into a new narrative, one that pushed the Marvel Universe boundaries of violence and profanity.

Following the addition of Daredevil, The Punisher, and more Marvel series from Netflix on Disney+, the streaming platform introduced a TV-MA program option for viewers, allowing parents and more to censor violent content on the family-friendly service.

Nonetheless, Marvel later censored violent moments from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier without an explanation, confusing fans and more.

Now, they’ve restored the scenes, stating that there was an accidental “software control issue” that fans are calling out: An altered version of #FalconAndTheWinterSoldier E3 was accidentally published on Disney+ due to a ‘software control issue’ It’s being corrected immediately

An altered version of #FalconAndTheWinterSoldier E3 was accidentally published on Disney+ due to a 'software control issue' It's being corrected immediately (via @TheRyanParker) pic.twitter.com/q8I1PXBEJq — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) March 30, 2022

The video above shows the original scene featuring Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes impaling a female compared to the censored scene, which featured the bar bouncing off of her.

Marvel did not censor the blood from John Walker’s tumultuous moment, where he violently kills a man with Captain America’s shield, leaving blood dripping off the symbol of hope.

Fans have begun bashing the Moues House for this backtrack:

the worse excuse I’ve ever heard.

the worse excuse I've ever heard — ponakan tony stark. (@starkxwayne) March 30, 2022

Another fan wrote:

This is honestly fantastic, relieving news. I’m glad people made enough noise about this. They’ve been pretty good about not censoring Marvel so this was actually worrying. Good kn them for acknowledging it and fixing it.

This is honestly fantastic, relieving news. I'm glad people made enough noise about this. They've been pretty good about not censoring Marvel so this was actually worrying. Good kn them for acknowledging it and fixing it. — Leo (@WitleyChip) March 30, 2022

Another fan pointed out:

i don’t get it. marvel brings the defenders saga to disney+ but puts an effort to censor this?

i don't get it. marvel brings the defenders saga to disney+ but puts an effort to censor this? https://t.co/KbxKryHSAW — jin sakai (@syausai) March 30, 2022

Fans were disappointed in Marvel for deleting blood and gore from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, slamming Marvel Studios.

The superhero company realized this issue, and The Hollywood Reporter Ryan Parker shared an inside source update on the topic:

Eagle-eyed fans were right, an episode of ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ had been altered on Disney+. I hear from a reliable source it was a software control issue and the wrong file was recently published accidentally. It’s being corrected immediately.

Eagle-eyed fans were right, an episode of 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' had been altered on Disney+. I hear from a reliable source it was a software control issue and the wrong file was recently published accidentally. It’s being corrected immediately. — Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) March 30, 2022

Marvel has not issued an official statement about the censoring, but many fans were quick to pull apart the company and more.

Nonetheless, with Moon Knight pushing the envelope for what Marvel is showcasing in their series, it’s clear that Disney+ is beginning to feature more adult-centered media, making way for Deadpool 3 and more.

You can stream Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow and the six series in Marvel’s Phase Four so far — Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany’s WandaVision, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, Marvel’s What If…?, Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye, and Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight — on Disney+ anytime.

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), and Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

Tom Holland’s Avenger and Peter Parker character is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Do you think violence should be censored on Disney+? Let us know in the comments below!