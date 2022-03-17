Disney+ Not “Safe for Kids,” Parents Furious Over Sex Scenes in Marvel Shows

Disney+ is no longer “safe for kids,” as many parents put it, blocking their children from joining the streaming service until they’re at least 18 over sex scenes and intense violence in new Marvel shows.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe welcomed a new era of superheroes after adding Daredevil, The Punisher, and The Defenders franchise on its streaming service Disney+. Despite the intense violence and sexual content, Disney won’t explicitly censor any new shows, leading to parents actively canceling Disney+.

Hit Marvel streaming series Daredevil, The Punisher, Iron Fist, Luke Cage, The Defenders, and Jessica Jones joined Disney+ on March 16, marking a new time for the Marvel Collection with Hell’s Kitchen’s finest finally being a part of the larger MCU.

Nonetheless, some viewers are not enjoying the PG-13 and content featured on these series, most notable The Punisher and Jessica Jones, claiming that Disney+ is no longer “safe for kids” and more:

so @disneyplus is no more safe for kids? i am gonna tell my children’s to unsubscribe @DisneyPlusHS as it’s no more for children under 18.

so @disneyplus is no more safe for kids? i am gonna tell my children's to unsubscribe @DisneyPlusHS as it's no more for children under 18 — Ken Strange 💙 (@taba_ken) March 17, 2022

Another fan shared their concerns for Marvel adding sex scenes to Disney+:

I mean I honestly agree. I have most streaming services but it was nice having Disney+ as a family friendly one. It’s super weird adding these super graphics violent and sexual shows out of nowhere just because they’re marvel.

I mean I honestly agree. I have most streaming services but it was nice having Disney+ as a family friendly one. It's super weird adding these super graphics violent and sexual shows out of nowhere just because they're marvel. — Kalebninja (@Kebabahabaninja) March 11, 2022

Another Marvel fan writes

It’s pretty hilarious when parents are mad about R rated and Mature content coming to Disney +. When Marvel is starting to introduce sex scenes into their movies. Yet parents weren’t outraged at Eternals? Lol

It’s pretty hilarious when parents are mad about R rated and Mature content coming to Disney +. When Marvel is starting to introduce sex scenes into their movies. Yet parents weren’t outraged at Eternals? Lol — Josh Bieker (@BiekerJosh) March 12, 2022

Every Marvel fan loves having more content on Disney+, especially with the hit series Daredevil tying them over until Moon Knight hits Disney+ on March 30.

However, viewers can adjust parental controls on Disney+ with new settings following the launch of The Punisher and more on the streaming platform.

Nonetheless, many parents and fans express their concerns for adult content on the family streaming service, particularly the mature sex scene between Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) and Danny Rand (Finn Jones) on Jessica Jones.

With darker, more adult-centered content coming to Disney+ with The Defenders franchise and Moon Knight, many speculate that the Marvel Universe and more are prepping for more mature content that might not be suitable for younger viewers.

More about Daredevil and The Defenders

A blind lawyer by day, vigilante by night. Matt Murdock fights the crime of New York as Daredevil. As a child Matt Murdock was blinded by a chemical spill in a freak accident. Instead of limiting him it gave him superhuman senses that enabled him to see the world in a unique and powerful way. Related: ‘Black Panther 2’: Chadwick Boseman’s Brother Says Marvel Must Recast T’Challa

Charlie Cox blew away Marvel fans by appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), marking a new life for attorney Matt Murdock/vigilante Daredevil, Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), Bullseye (Wilson Bethel), Elektra (Elodie Yung), Punisher (Jon Bernthal), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Danny Rand/Iron Fist (Finn Jones), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), and crime boss Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio).

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), and Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

Tom Holland’s Avenger, Spider-Man, is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Do you think Marvel should censor adult content on Disney+? Let us know in the comments below!