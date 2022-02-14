Marvel Studios Fails to Pay Another Artist, Sparks Serious Controversy

In recent months, Disney-owned Marvel Studios has come under fire for failing to pay certain Marvel Comics artists who inspired Marvel Cinematic Universe artwork and marketing materials.

The most notable situation occurred when artist David Aja went unpaid after his artwork was used for Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld’s Hawkeye series.

Aja’s cover art for “Hawkeye, Vol 2: Little Hits” [below] clearly served as inspiration for a number of the promotional materials [above].

After some Marvel fans took to social media to point out the similarities between the two pieces of artwork last month, and noted that Aja was not credited anywhere in the series credits, the artist himself posted the following to Twitter:

Even better: Stop crediting, start paying, haha. — David Aja (@davaja) October 25, 2021

Now, the same issue has impacted another artist, this time in relation to the upcoming Moon Knight series starring Star Wars alum Oscar Isaac.

Comic artist Declan Shalvey wrote:

Hello Mr. Knight… Seriously, this is NUTS. I drew something out of my brain, and now it’s a real thing in a TV show…? Such a surreal feeling… I can’t quite describe it. #MoonKnight #MrKnight

Such a surreal feeling… I can’t quite describe it.#MoonKnight #MrKnight pic.twitter.com/8KQTCsuZDs — Declan Shalvey (@declanshalvey) February 12, 2022

Fan Ashu chimed in, saying:

Shalvey responded:

That’d be nice! — Declan Shalvey (@declanshalvey) February 12, 2022

Another fan, Dave Robbins, expressed similar sentiments:

Shalvey noted:

Expect the former but not the latter 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Declan Shalvey (@declanshalvey) February 12, 2022

The entire situation is reminiscent of the “Disney Must Pay” dispute that occurred throughout 2021.

In May of last year, one article shared details about various creators’ fight to receive royalties for years of book sales. Numerous well-known authors formed a task force to attempt to take legal action against The Walt Disney Company, with the aid of the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America organization:

…about a dozen authors know they have been denied royalties going back years–but likely others are affected that aren’t aware of what they’re owed. Now, Alan Dean Foster and other authors, including Neil Gaiman, Tess Gerritsen, Mary Robinette Kowal, and Chuck Wendig, have put together a #DisneyMustPay Task Force to fight to have all these authors get paid for their work. Related: ‘Loki’ Star Received Warning Texts From Kevin Feige’s “Burner Phone”

At this time, neither Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige nor any other executives have shared statements regarding Shalvey’s artwork being used as inspiration for Moon Knight.

Moon Knight debuts on Disney+ on March 30, 2022.

Marvel recently released the first trailer for Moon Knight. The official description of the series reads:

Moon Knight is a new globetrotting action-adventure series featuring a complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt. Moon Knight is directed by Mohamed Diab and is coming to Disney+ in 2022.

