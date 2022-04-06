Official Update About Tobey Maguire’s ‘Spider-Man 4’ FINALLY Drops

Sam Raimi has been busy promoting his first installment in the MCU, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), and caused an uproar after he made it clear he wants to return to direct another Spider-Man movie with Tobey Maguire.

Fans of the Sam Raimi Spider-Man Trilogy lost their minds back in December as Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) brought all of the Spider-Men together against a lot of the iconic Spider-Man villains. This led to fans seeing Maguire interact once again with Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin.

Fans really enjoyed seeing Maguire return to the big screen and now there are reports that he will be appearing in more MCU projects. While fans are excited about this, many of them can agree that most of the best moments for the character would be better spent in a fourth Spider-Man movie with Raimi returning to direct.

Originally, this was the plan for Sony, but the movie was cut and Andrew Garfield had the chance to reboot the Spider-Man franchise. Now with the Multiverse, fans don’t see why Sony can’t make this happen. Even Sam Raimi is on board to direct as he went forward to say, “Anything is possible” in a recent interview with Fandango. DiscussingFilm Tweeted the quote which then got the Internet in a frenzy as fans wanted to see Maguire return for another movie:

Sam Raimi on if he would return to direct another ‘SPIDER-MAN’ movie with Tobey Maguire — “Anything is possible, really anything in the Marvel universe, any team-ups. I love Tobey. I love Kirsten Dunst. I think all things are possible.”

Sam Raimi on if he would return to direct another ‘SPIDER-MAN’ movie with Tobey Maguire — “Anything is possible, really anything in the Marvel universe, any team-ups. I love Tobey. I love Kirsten Dunst. I think all things are possible.” (Source: https://t.co/DdvTUKMnTT) pic.twitter.com/BhHf2TKl1D — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 6, 2022

The conversation didn’t end there as fans began to send messages to Sony’s official Twitter account which led the account to comment on the post:

well this has been fun for our mentions today friendly reminder, we’re just the social team!

well this has been fun for our mentions today 😂😂 friendly reminder, we’re just the social team! — Sony (@Sony) April 6, 2022

It’s true that Sony’s Twitter account can’t decide whether or not fans will see Maguire return in another film, but it’s a good sign that Sony is noticing what fans want. Fans have already been rallying for Andrew Garfield to get his third Spider-Man movie and it would be amazing if both actors can have the opportunity to go back into their worlds and be Spider-Man once again.

Fans would love to see more of Maguire and Garfield, but at the very least fans know that Holland’s Spider-Man will be returning to the MCU as he will get his fourth movie. Fans don’t know when to expect to see Holland’s Spider-Man again as the actor has mentioned that he plans to take a break, but even with that in mind, it shouldn’t be too long before Spider-Man ends up back on the big screen.

Do you want Tobey Maguire to get another movie? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!

Phase Four has started off with a lot of content for Marvel fans to look forward to in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On Disney+ you can expect more episodes of Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel on June 8, and She-Hulk to debut this year. For movies, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness comes out on May 6, followed by Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8, and of course, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11.