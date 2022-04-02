‘Morbius’ Scrapped Tobey Maguire’s Return As Spider-Man

Fans won’t be happy when they realize that Tobey Maguire could’ve been in Jared Leto’s Morbius.

When the first trailer for the movie was released, fans were quick to notice the Daily Bugle references and spotted Leto walking past a Spider-Man painting with the word, “murderer” sprayed over it. Now fans have been wondering whether Morbius is connected with Maguire’s Spider-Man and the MCU because Michael Keaton has a role in the movie.

Morbius just released in theaters and the movie isn’t doing too well at the box office. The reviews for the movie claim that the film is a mess and confusing. The movie sits at 17% on Rotten Tomatoes as of this morning. Now fans have learned that Keaton’s role is only a cameo in the post-credits and there is no Spider-Man in the movie. The director, Daniel Espinosa, recently shared that Spider-Man does exist in the Sony Universe, but couldn’t share who it was.

The director later commented on the Tobey Maguire moment in the trailer as fans never saw that in the movie. In an interview with CinemaBlend, the director explains that having Maguire in the trailer wasn’t his idea in the first place:

“That image is only in the trailer. So for me, as a director, I only do the movie. I, as a fan, have several kinds of opinions and thoughts about that. But since I didn’t put it there, because it’s not in the movie, and I didn’t put it in the trailer either. (So) if I said something about what I think it is, it would be as a fan. But because I’m the director, I would be accused of knowing something. Which I don’t, you know? If I knew something, I could tell you. (But) it’s not mine. It’s not from my idea, you know? I would love to be honest and responsible, but I can’t, because it’s not mine.”

While it is disappointing that Maguire was just added in the trailer for clickbait, it does leave fans to wonder if Sony is planning for the actor to return in a big way. Most fans believe that Andrew Garfield will be returning for the Sony movies, but the studio hasn’t made it clear what their plans are for Spider-Man.

Right now, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is known to return as Spider-Man 4 is in early development, but the actor plans to take a break. Fans don’t know how long they will have to wait before seeing Spider-Man again in another Marvel movie.

Sony is continuing forward with spinoff projects as Aaron Taylor Johnson’s Kraven the Hunter (2023) will release next year and Madame Web is in early development. Fans can expect Tom Hardy’s Venom to return again, but the future for Leto’s Morbius is uncertain.

It’s hard to know if the actor will get a second chance with the character so fans will have to wait and see what Sony decides to do with the antihero.

