The MCU’s Newest Hero Doesn’t Have a Marvel Contract

Oscar Isaac might not return to the MCU anytime soon.

Marvel Studios is notorious for their large contracts keeping actors in the MCU for years. These contracts made actors like Chris Evans second guess their decision before signing due to the commitment the role would bring.

Those contracts kept Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson in the MCU for a long time and normally let fans know how big the actor’s role would be. Now, Marvel seems to have moved away from the big contracts as Oscar Isaac isn’t held down by any contract. At the moment, Isaac doesn’t have to return to the MCU in any fashion which leaves fans wondering what will happen to the character.

Isaac’s performance in Moon Knight has fans excited to see what else the actor will do in the series. The show explores a hero suffering from Dissociative Identity Disorder as Steven Grant/Marc Spector/Moon Knight are different personalities of the hero. To make things more interesting, Moon Knight gets his powers from Khonshu the Moon God who he now serves.

Moon Knight is already one of Marvel’s more unique shows as the series doesn’t follow typical Marvel tropes as it acts more like a character study than a super hero show. Oscar Isaac already made it clear that the MCU show was a limited series which led fans to wonder if the character was going to move to the big screen. In a recent interview with Variety, Isaac reflected on what their goals were for the series and how it will impact whether or not he will return as the Champion of Khonshu:

“I had heard of the golden handcuffs. That was something that I was reticent about. And luckily, we all agreed that this [show] is what we’re going to focus on. This is the story. And if there’s any kind of future, I think it just depends on if people like it, if people want to see more, and if we find a story that’s worth telling.”

It seems that Isaac’s return to the MCU hinges on the success of the series. If fans want to see more of Moon Knight, it seems that there’s a good chance for the hero to return. Since Isaac isn’t slated to return in any project for the MCU soon, it will most likely be a few years before fans would see Moon Knight again. Time will tell to see if fans want to see more of Moon Knight and if the hero has a spot in the MCU.

Moon Knight isn’t your typical superhero. He deals with Dissociative Identity Disorder on top of having to deal with Egyptian Gods. Marvel describes the super hero as:

Marc Spector is better known as the vigilante Moon Knight. Once a mercenary, Marc Spector was left for dead in the desert, where he was revived by the Moon god Khonshu. Appointed as Khonshu’s fist and high priest, Moon Knight enacts justice to protect those who travel at night. Moon Knight also has dissociative identity disorder, some of their alters being mercenary Marc Spector, millionaire Steven Grant and cab driver Jake Lockley.

The show’s official synopsis is:

Moon Knight is a new globetrotting action-adventure series featuring a complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt. Moon Knight is directed by Mohamed Diab and is coming to Disney+ on March 30.

