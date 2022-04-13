Chris Hemsworth May Replace Chris Pratt In ‘Love and Thunder’

Looks like Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord is going to have some competition in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022).

Normally fans would know what to expect from an upcoming MCU movie based on what’s shown in a trailer, but surprisingly enough, Thor 4 hasn’t revealed any first look at the anticipated movie. Marketing has begun so fans have had to rely on merchandise to get a better look at what to expect in the movie.

So far, fans have gotten a good look at Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher, Thor’s new look in the movie, and what Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster/Mighty Thor will look like. Chris Hemsworth won’t be fat thor anymore as the God of Thunder has gotten back in shape. Based on a new action figure, it looks like Thor will be competing with Star-Lord more than fans originally thought:

Thor is referred to as “Ravager Thor” which means that the God of Thunder has definitely spent some time with the space pirates who used to work with Yondu (Michael Rooker). The Guardians of the Galaxy used to be enemies of the Ravagers, but after the events of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017), fans should expect the two groups to be neutral.

The Ravagers were comprised of several different bands of pirates so Thor wouldn’t be in charge of all of them, but knowing how Thor can be, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he had a lot of influence over the group. While the Ravagers are not a part of the Guardians crew, Marvel’s What If…? showed that a variant of T’Challa as Star-Lord was able to get the Ravagers to work with him. It shouldn’t be a surprise if Thor is able to do the same.

Knowing that Gorr is killing the gods in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans should expect that the Ravagers could play a part in helping Thor. Most likely the beginning of the movie will show this new side of Thor and then have the God of Thunder return back to New Asgard to get help against Gorr.

It’s possible that after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023), Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord won’t be in the MCU anymore. This is because the original cast will be going their different ways after the next movie. Thor could definitely become the next Star-Lord if Hemsworth sticks around in the MCU any longer. The actor has been playing the character for over ten years so it’s possible that Thor 4 is his final adventure as he could be passing the torch to Portman’s Mighty Thor.

Thor: Love and Thunder releases in theaters on July 8, 2022.

The MCU is just beginning to add more superhero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

Do you think Thor will become the next Star-Lord? Let us know in the comments section below!

Phase Four has started off with a lot of content for Marvel fans to look forward to in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On Disney+ you can expect more episodes of Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel on June 8, and She-Hulk to debut this year. For movies, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness comes out on May 6, followed by Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8, and of course, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11.