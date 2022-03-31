Confirmation Comes That ‘Thor 4’ Won’t Introduce MAJOR Marvel Super Hero

Chris Hemsworth’s Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) won’t include any X-Men.

Ever since Avengers: Endgame (2019), fans knew that Thor’s story was going to get bigger as he was going to join the Guardians of the Galaxy for a few adventures. With Thor 4, fans will see Thor reunite with Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and even Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) as she will become Mighty Thor. On top of this, the film will also introduce fans to a lot of the MCU gods such as Russel Crowe’s Zeus.

Thor will be facing one of his greatest enemies in the movie as Gorr the God Butcher will be killing every god in his way. Gorr will be played by Christian Bale in the movie as the MCU continues to bring well-known actors into the universe.

Now it seems that the movie will have a lot more characters than normal as Marvel has continued to have bigger crossover movies. While the film may not have as many characters as Eternals (2019), there are still a lot of people for the movie to focus on.

Other characters were rumored to make an appearance in Thor 4 such as Storm from the X-Men. Kevin Feige had already confirmed that the X-Men were coming into the MCU so the rumor does make sense as Storm has similar powers to Thor. Storm may not be a god, but her superpowers would definitely be fun to see alongside Thor, and having her in the movie would be a cool tease for the X-Men before their big debut.

Sadly, this rumor was confirmed by Daniel Richtman to be false. He is a very notable insider who originally heard the rumor and now has heard that Marvel has indeed scrapped the idea. Richtman confirmed that Storm wasn’t entering the MCU in Thor 4 on Twitter when fans began to discuss the rumor again:

No. Mentioned it as a rumor I heard a year ago and since then I made it clear it’s not true.

No. Mentioned it as a rumor I heard a year ago and since then I made it clear it's not true. https://t.co/KGDHNnC1Jy — Daniel Richtman #BlackLivesMatter (@DanielRPK) March 29, 2022

It would have been awesome to see Storm appear in Thor 4, but since the movie will have the Guardians of the Galaxy and several of Thor’s friends, the movie wouldn’t be the best place to introduce one of the most iconic X-Men characters.

Fans can expect to see Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier/Professor X in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022). There are also reports that more X-Men characters could make an appearance so it’s possible that the X-Men’s grand debut will happen sooner than fans expect.

Either way, the X-Men will show up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and it’s okay if it takes a little longer. The real question is who will be the X-Men as there are reports that Marvel may create an entirely new cast for the MCU, but have returning X-Men actors appear as variants. It’s hard to say what Marvel will decide, but hopefully, fans will know sooner than later since fans can’t rely on actors, to tell the truth about whether or not they will be in the movies as Andrew Garfield or Charlie Cox have shown.

Now, the MCU is just beginning to add more superhero teams into the Marvel Universe because the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

Thor: Love and Thunder releases in theaters on July 8, 2022.

Do you want Storm to show up in Thor 4? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!

On Disney+ you can expect more episodes of Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel in Summer 2022, and She-Hulk to debut this year. For movies, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness comes out on May 6, followed by Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11.