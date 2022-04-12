Fans Already Believe Marvel Ruined ‘Thor 4’ Villain

Marvel fans are not happy with how Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher looks.

While some fans are reserving judgment for after the Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) trailer come out. At this point, fans have been joking that a trailer for the movie won’t release until after the movie. Thor 4 is only a few months away which means that the marketing has started to ramp up.

A new action figure has been leaked for Gorr giving fans a better look at what the villain will look like. On top of that, a new promo art has also revealed what Gorr’s face looks like. Fans are not happy with the design for the character as the villain looks more human than he should. Knowing that Marvel has been shifting towards having more comic-accurate designs for MCU characters, it’s a shame that Gorr doesn’t follow the trend.

Marvel fans have clarified that Marvel has done great with portraying other aliens like Ebony Maw and that Maw looks more like Gorr than Christian Bale:

mcu ebony maw looks more like gorr than the actual mcu gorr

Another Marvel fan, KEON, also finds it hard to believe why Marvel can’t seem to get the look of Gorr right when the MCU is starting to lean towards the cosmic side of the MCU:

Makes me strangely upset, I don’t know why it’s so difficult They decide to lean into Cosmic Marvel and yet they’re too coward to make aliens look like aliens and don’t even get me started on how Thor looks.

More fans shared their distaste for Gorr’s appearance:

Why do they give the best looks for the side villians then just give the most lamest shit to the main mfs after endgame

why would the hire Christian bale just to completely hide his entire face with cgi or prosthetics?? I do wish he looked a little more menacing but who knows maybe in the movie he can like open his mouth up wide and exposes crazy fangs or something lol

they definitely could have (and should have) added the tendrils

they definitely could have (and should have) added the tendrils

Hopefully, Marvel won’t continue this trend as most of the recent costumes and looks for the super heroes and villains have been great. It’s also possible that Gorr will look better in the movie and the promo art doesn’t do justice to the villain’s appearance. Perhaps fans will have their minds changed when a Thor 4 trailer releases. Who knows when it will, but it’s possible that Marvel may be holding the trailer back until Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) has released.

The MCU is just beginning to add more superhero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

Thor: Love and Thunder will release in theaters on July 8.

Do you like Gorr’s look? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!

