Marvel Announces They Are Rewriting Thor’s Origin Story

At this point, Marvel fans may see Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters on July 8, 2022, without ever getting a trailer. Even if director Taika Waititi dropped the trailer for Thor 4 today, it already broke the MCU record for the shortest promotional window. Chris Hemsworth will return as Marvel’s Asgardian God of Thunder alongside Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie/The King of Asgard. But there will also be new Thor content for Marvel comics readers, including the upcoming Avengers: 1,000,000 B.C., which will reveal Thor’s secret origin with the X-Men’s Pheonix.

Since Thor first appeared in Marvel Comics in Journey into Mystery #83 (1962) by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, his origin story has been changed somewhat. When his father Odin originally sent him to Earth to humble the prince of Asgard, Thor believed he was a crippled young Harvard University medical student named Donald Blake. This was later retconned that Dr. Donald Blake was his host.

But his father was Odin, his mother was Freyja ‘Frigga’ Freyrdottir, and his brother Loki was adopted – and always causing problems for his brother. But in 2021’s Avengers #43 by Jason Aaron, Javier Garrón, David Curiel, and VC’s Cory Petit — it was revealed that Thor was also adopted. Or at least that the All-Mother was not actually his birth mother.

For some time, Thor believed that he was the blood-son of Odin, All-Father of the Asgardians, and Jord, who was also known as Gaea, the earth-goddess who was one of the Elder Gods. But when the Avenger encountered the new Pheonix, the cosmic force revealed that it was his birth mother through Firehair, an ancient human mutant and an avatar of the Phoenix Force.

Marvel just officially announced that a new Avengers: 1,000,000 B.C. will release this July and will delve into the secret origin of the Asgardian God of Thunder. The publisher also released a teaser poster for the announcement, which shows the X-Men’s Phoenix symbol.

The Lady Phoenix was one of the members of Avengers: 1,000,000 B.C., an early incarnation of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Marvel described the team as:

“Everyone remembers how the Avengers first formed: Odin, the Phoenix, Black Panther, Iron Fist, Ghost Rider, Agamotto, and Starbrand joined forces to stop threats to the young planet. Wait a minute…is that right? Of course it is! Well, from a certain point of view.” Related: New Marvel Movie Proves Iron Man Died For Nothing

The Phoenix first appeared in 1976’s The Uncanny X-Men #101 by Chris Claremont and Dave Cockrum in the form of Jean Grey and is currently living inside Echo/Maya Lopez. Echo helped Thor accept his true identity as the “Son of the Thunderbird” and enabled him to tap into the Pheonix Force for the first time in Avengers #54.

This means that Thor Odinson is actually part Asgardian and part mutant for those keeping along. Marvel Studios is currently working on introducing the X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans hope to see them soon, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (May 6, 2022) is their best chance yet to see Professor Xavier (Sir Patrick Steward) again.

