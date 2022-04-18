Marvel “Makes No Sense,” Fans Stunned by Chris Hemsworth’s ‘Thor’ Replacement

The Marvel Cinematic Universe just changed for the good with the official trailer of Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), but Chris Hemsworth might not be the main hero anymore.

The official teaser trailer of Thor: Love and Thunder is finally here, and every Marvel fan is losing it.

After five years since Thor: Ragnarok (2017) debuted, fans were given the first look at the God of Thunder Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and the rag-tag Guardians of the Galaxy, minus Gamora (Zoe Saldana).

The world of New Asgaard and Thor’s retirement from being a superhero is abruptly interrupted by Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), Marvel’s latest villain.

Thor undergoes a rigorous training program to get in the best shape of his long life upon being called back into action, but it might not be enough.

With the Asgardians of the Galaxy together as one, they form a new intergalactic Avengers brigade to stop Gorr, but a familiar face returns to Thor’s life: Jane Foster (Natalie Portman).

From out of nowhere, Jane Foster wields Mjolnir, indicating that she is worthy to rule the Asgardian people and even replace Chris Hemsworth Thor.

Upon this many reveals, Marvel fans are losing their minds:

JANE FOSTER MIGHTY THOR LOOKS AMAZING I’M SHAKING

JANE FOSTER MIGHTY THOR LOOKS AMAZING I'M SHAKING #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/20OPtrgWXl — Gabriel ⧗ (@dorksofprey) April 18, 2022

Another fan wrote:

Glad to see Jane Foster back, and as The Mighty Thor. Costume looks incredible, and those arms!

Glad to see Jane Foster back, and as The Mighty Thor. Costume looks incredible, and those arms! 💪⚡️ pic.twitter.com/355wwio8iq — meg. 🌙 (@wondermeg_) April 18, 2022

Nonetheless, some fans are concerned that this could be Chris Hemsworth’s last Marvel movie, as Thor’s over-arching role seems to be in the air with the reintroduction of Jane:

Why is he retiring? Huh ? Didn’t Christ Hemsworth say he’s cool playin the character till whenever. Why is this MSHEU taking place? Hawkeye already took damage and y’all ruined Kingpin.

Why is he retiring? Huh ? Didn't Christ Hemsworth say he's cool playin the character till whenever. Why is this MSHEU taking place? Hawkeye already took damage and y'all ruined Kingpin. — Marco Williams (@MarcoYasuke98) April 18, 2022

Another concerned fan wrote:

Wait, why is she also called Thor? Literally makes no sense, just give her a proper hero name.

Wait, why is she also called Thor? Literally makes no sense, just give her a proper hero name. — Colombo (@ColombosMafia) April 18, 2022

Another fan shared:

Why would her name be The Mighty Thor? Thor is Thor’s name. Her name isn’t Thor, it’s Jane Foster.

Why would her name be The Mighty Thor? Thor is Thor's name. Her name isn't Thor, it's Jane Foster. — Tanner LaFond (@tannerlafond) April 18, 2022

With the retirement of Thor heavily teased in the trailer, it’s clear that Hemsworth could be replaced by Natalie Portman’s character, someone who fans haven’t seen since Thor: Dark World (2013).

Portman reportedly left the Marvel collection following various contractual issues and scheduling conflicts, resulting in her character’s awkward departure and epic return.

Thor may not be the happy-go-lucky warrior in Love and Thunder like he was in previous Marvel installments, and it’s clear that Jane Foster’s intergalactic character now has a role more extensive than initially anticipated.

More about Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder follows Thor on a quest for inner peace but his retirement is interrupted by Gorr the God Butcher, who seeks the extinction of the gods. Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg & Jane Foster who now wields Mjolnir as The Mighty Thor.

‘

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Thor: Love and Thunder debuts on July 8, 2022.

Will Chris Hemsworth be replaced in Thor: Love and Thunder? Let us know in the comments below!