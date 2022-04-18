Marvel “Makes No Sense,” Fans Stunned by Chris Hemsworth’s ‘Thor’ Replacement

in Marvel

Posted on by Alex Lue Leave a comment
Chris Hemsworth as Thor

Credit: Marvel Studios

The Marvel Cinematic Universe just changed for the good with the official trailer of Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), but Chris Hemsworth might not be the main hero anymore.

Thor leaving Stormbreaker in the dirt
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: ‘Thor 4’ a “Money Laundering Scheme,” Trailer “Just Annoying”

The official teaser trailer of Thor: Love and Thunder is finally here, and every Marvel fan is losing it.

After five years since Thor: Ragnarok (2017) debuted, fans were given the first look at the God of Thunder Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and the rag-tag Guardians of the Galaxy, minus Gamora (Zoe Saldana).

Related: ‘Thor 4’ Trailer “Much Worse,” Chris Hemsworth, Marvel “Getting Out of Hand”

The world of New Asgaard and Thor’s retirement from being a superhero is abruptly interrupted by Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), Marvel’s latest villain.

Thor undergoes a rigorous training program to get in the best shape of his long life upon being called back into action, but it might not be enough.

Thor working out
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: Tobey Maguire Reportedly “Wants to Return as Spider-Man” with Sam Raimi

With the Asgardians of the Galaxy together as one, they form a new intergalactic Avengers brigade to stop Gorr, but a familiar face returns to Thor’s life: Jane Foster (Natalie Portman).

Jane Foster as Mighty Thor
Credit: Marvel

Related: Samuel L. Jackson Thrills Marvel Fans, Is “Back With a Fury”

From out of nowhere, Jane Foster wields Mjolnir, indicating that she is worthy to rule the Asgardian people and even replace Chris Hemsworth Thor.

Upon this many reveals, Marvel fans are losing their minds:

JANE FOSTER MIGHTY THOR LOOKS AMAZING I’M SHAKING

Another fan wrote:

Glad to see Jane Foster back, and as The Mighty Thor. Costume looks incredible, and those arms!

Related: Actor Convinced “Nobody,” Not Even Thanos, Can Beat the MCU’s New Villain

Nonetheless, some fans are concerned that this could be Chris Hemsworth’s last Marvel movie, as Thor’s over-arching role seems to be in the air with the reintroduction of Jane:

Why is he retiring? Huh ? Didn’t Christ Hemsworth say he’s cool playin the character till whenever. Why is this MSHEU taking place? Hawkeye already took damage and y’all ruined Kingpin.

Another concerned fan wrote:

Wait, why is she also called Thor? Literally makes no sense, just give her a proper hero name.

Another fan shared:

Why would her name be The Mighty Thor? Thor is Thor’s name. Her name isn’t Thor, it’s Jane Foster.

Related: Charlie Cox Wants Daredevil to Appear “Way, Way More for Many Years” in MCU

With the retirement of Thor heavily teased in the trailer, it’s clear that Hemsworth could be replaced by Natalie Portman’s character, someone who fans haven’t seen since Thor: Dark World (2013).

Portman reportedly left the Marvel collection following various contractual issues and scheduling conflicts, resulting in her character’s awkward departure and epic return.

Chris Pratt Star-Lord
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: ‘Spider-Man’ Andrew Garfield Saves Oscars After Will Smith Fiasco

Thor may not be the happy-go-lucky warrior in Love and Thunder like he was in previous Marvel installments, and it’s clear that Jane Foster’s intergalactic character now has a role more extensive than initially anticipated.

More about Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder follows Thor on a quest for inner peace but his retirement is interrupted by Gorr the God Butcher, who seeks the extinction of the gods. Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg & Jane Foster who now wields Mjolnir as The Mighty Thor.

Ravager Thor throwing his cloak behind him in the middle of battle
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: Chloe Zhao Officially NOT Directing Any ‘Star Wars’ Movie, Fans Rejoice

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), and Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate BishopMs. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Thor and Korg watching the Guardians crew leave
Credit: Marvel Studios

Thor: Love and Thunder debuts on July 8, 2022.

Will Chris Hemsworth be replaced in Thor: Love and Thunder? Let us know in the comments below!

Alex Lue

When he's not in Disneyland, Alex loves to make YouTube videos, watch old movies, and play the guitar. In his spare time, Alex learns all things theme park history, travels Route 66, and listens to the Eagles!

Be the first to comment!