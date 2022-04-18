Thor Heads For Retirement In New Flick

Thor… the God of THUNDER! We’ve seen him during his youth, striving for paternal approval, a sibling, vying for victory over brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston), and a growing entity; maturing, yet still having the time of his life. But after all these adventures, Thor is tired, and finally heading for retirement.

Can A God Retire?

“These hands were once used for battle. Now they are, but humble tools used for peace. I need to find out exactly who I am.” Thor’s advice to himself echos as Odin’s words of wisdom used to. Finally ending his superhero-ing days, Thor looks to find himself in an adventure. The Gods of Norse culture were always looked to as eternal figures, and while they had stories, adventures, and more, they never really ceased to exist or to fulfill their duties. Now, in Marvel’s newest upcoming superhero film, Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), Thor feels the need to calm down.

Thor: Love and Thunder

Possibly getting a little more than he bargained for in the last of his three Marvel Cinematic Universe films, Thor is seen cracking jokes and doing some damage with the Guardians of the Galaxy crew in the newly dropped Thor: Love and Thunder trailer. Chris Pratt’s Star Lord is quippy, leading up to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, but Thor’s demeanor is certainly calmer, casting off the hotheadedness of his youth. Even in the last throes of battle, Thor is even-tempered, perhaps giving his friends a shield in the face of danger.

The idea of Thor’s retirement to New Asgard is a new one, but it certainly fits in with the promotion of Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) to The Mighty Thor, also known as Lady Thor. Holding Mjolnir, Foster surprises Thor during a moment of the film as she recalls the tool, bracing for impact and looking powerful and buff in her shiny helmet and gauntlets. It’s an image we’re excited to see on the big silver screen.

The press release from Disney and Marvel discusses long-awaited clues about what the newest Norse God film will cover. We’ve known for a long time that Jane Foster takes up the Mjolnir as the “new” Mighty Thor. But the quest for inner peace and retirement is the newest plot point for Thor: Love and Thunder. The press release states,

A new trailer and poster are now available for Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Love and Thunder,” offering long-awaited clues to what’s in store for the God of Thunder. The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late. Directed by Waititi (“Thor: Ragnarok,” “Jojo Rabbit”) and produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum, “Thor: Love and Thunder” opens in theaters July 8, 2022.

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters July 8, 2022.

Will you be in the audience on opening day? Leave us a comment with your thoughts on Thor’s retirement goals.