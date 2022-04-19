Elizabeth Olsen Reportedly Stealing ‘Doctor Strange 2,’ Screen Time Shocks Fans

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) debuts in less than a month and every Marvel fan is losing it over new trailers, but recent reports of Elizabeth Olsen’s screentime are shocking many.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding with the Multiverse, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is reportedly changing the future of the MCU.

From the earliest trailers, it was clear that Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) would significantly impact the film. Still, recent reports on the character’s screen time are blowing away fans.

With an official running time of 2 hours and 6 minutes, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is exceedingly lower than numerous recent films, specifically Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), with a runtime of 2h 28m. Even Black Widow (2020) runs longer than Multiverse of Madness with a runtime of 2h 13m.

Nonetheless, many fans are considering that newcomers such as America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) will have many of their scenes cut short and the movie feels crammed.

But, with new reports suggesting that Wanda Maximoff has the same amount of screentime as Doctor Strange, it’s clear that both the Scarlet Witch and (ex) Sorceror Supreme will be splitting this Marvel movie down the middle:

I hear Doctor Strange 2 is as much about Wanda as it is about Strange

I hear Doctor Strange 2 is as much about Wanda as it is about Strange — Daniel Richtman #BlackLivesMatter (@DanielRPK) April 19, 2022

Marvel fans were quick to respond to this news, sharing both their excitement and concerns regarding the titular character and supporting character reportedly sharing the movie:

Sounds like the perfect balance. Good to hear.

Sounds like the perfect balance. Good to hear — 🤷‍♂️ (@Acomicfan52) April 19, 2022

One fan shared:

yea sadly it will overshadow strange in his own movie and the fans will fight about it

yea sadly it will overshadow strange in his own movie and the fans will fight about it — KD ✨ (@323KD_) April 19, 2022

Another fan wrote:

Gosh. Feige said her Story will continue in Doctor Strange 2 after WandaVision. He also said she will be one of the main LEAD characters with Strange. They said she has equal screentime with Strange and people complain because It is a Strange Movie. Get over it!

Gosh. Feige said her Story will continue in Doctor Strange 2 after WandaVision. He also said she will be one of the main LEAD characters with Strange. They said she has equal screentime with Strange and people complain because It is a Strange Movie. Get over it! — TheScarletWitchUniverse (@ScarletWitch772) April 19, 2022

Wanda Maximoff is a fan favorite, especially with the WandaVision streaming series redefining how Marvel goes about telling its stories.

Elizabeth Olsen is a cornerstone of the Marvel collection. Marvel Studios often cite Maximoff as the “Strongest Avenger” and most important figure throughout Phase Four and Phase Five of the MCU.

Why So Long?

Given that Wanda Maximoff is on a Multiversal journey to find her children, Billy and Tommy Maximoff, it appears that the Scarlet Witch accepts her place among the cosmos and becomes a villain, one that’s on a “killing spree.”

As a result, Marvel will be diving deep into the character’s development and possibly even more of her backstory to support her motives to kill various figures throughout this movie.

Doctor Strange fans have nothing to fear with director Sam Raimi behind the camera. Raimi’s Spider-Man (2002), often cited as the “greatest” Marvel and even comic book movie, has a runtime of 2h 7m.

With countless cameos rumored to appear in Doctor Strange, including Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Ghost Rider, it’s clear that Marvel has one of the biggest movies of 2022 on their hands.

More about Doctor Strange

Dr Stephen Strange casts a forbidden spell that opens a portal to the multiverse. However, a threat emerges that may be too big for his team to handle.

All bets are off for Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Benedict Cumberbatch leads this mind-shattering Marvel movie, with Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer), Benedict Wong (Wong), Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch), and Sir Ian McKellan (Professor Xavier) all supporting the Sorceror Supreme.

Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Do you think Wanda Maximoff will become a villain? Let us know in the comments below!