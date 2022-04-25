Marvel Director Shoots Down Chris Pratt “Homophobic” Church Rumors

in Marvel

Posted on by Alex Lue 1 Comment
Chris Hemsworth as Thor (left) and Chris Pratt as Star-Lord (right)

Credit: Marvel Studios

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is first a family and second a Hollywood blockbuster. Marvel stars are often criticized for their personal beliefs, and online rumors make false claims about the actors’ standards. Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has had enough hate over Christ Pratt and his religious beliefs.

Zoe Saldana as Gamora (left), Chris Pratt as Star-Lord (middle), and James Gunn (right)
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: Samuel L. Jackson Thrills Marvel Fans, Is “Back With a Fury”

James Gunn made waves after stating that “we’re all going with him [Chris Pratt]” if Marvel Studios were to let go of the Parks & Rec actor Chris Pratt (The LEGO Movie, Tomorrow War, The Magnificent Seven) in favor of a recast of Peter Quill/Star-Lord.

The Andy Dwyer/ Owen Grady actor has been entangled in numerous social media controversies regarding his personal life and faith, with many citing him as the “worst Chris” in Hollywood. After the Andy Dwyer/Owen Grady actor married into the family of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver through their daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger, numerous backlashes occurred regarding Pratt’s ex-wife Anna Faris.

chris pratt
Credit: NBC

Related: Actor Convinced “Nobody,” Not Even Thanos, Can Beat the MCU’s New Villain

Chris Pratt is once again public enemy number one, with new online movements calling for the actor to be replaced as his Marvel superhero following “homophobic” claims made against Pratt.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) isn’t having any of these rumors made against Chris Pratt, publicly stating:

He isn’t. I know the church he currently goes to. Do you? (The answer is you don’t, but you heard from someone who heard from someone who heard from someone where he goes to church, so decided, “yeah, okay, I’ll believe this terrible thing I heard online about this celebrity!”)

Related: Mark Ruffalo Has Words for Racist Marvel Fans

James Gunn clarifies that he’s backing Chris Pratt no matter what, shooting down close claims of Pratt’s current church reportedly being “homophobic.”

guardians of the galaxy from left: zoe saldana as gamaora, bradley cooper sean gunn as rocket raccoon, chris pratt as peter quill aka star lord, vin diesel as groot, dave bautista as drax the destroyer
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: Charlie Cox Wants Daredevil to Appear “Way, Way More for Many Years” in MCU

Chris Pratt has never publicly made homophobic remarks or disrespected the LGBTQIA+ community online. Instead, by sharing his faith and politics, the internet has filled in holes with false claims that James Gunn confidently shattered, essentially claiming the rumors were a game of “Telephone.”

Chris Pratt and Thor
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: Tobey Maguire Reportedly “Wants to Return as Spider-Man” with Sam Raimi

Chris Pratt isn’t going anywhere but up with Jurassic World: Dominion (2022) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, as James Gunn clarifies that the entire Guardians cast and crew would be leaving Marvel with Chris Pratt if anything significant were to transpire.

With the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) around the corner, this Marvel group of heroes is set to save the galaxy (again), with Vol. 3 being the final curtain call of the series.

More about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Marvel legend Adam Warlock (Will Poltier) finally cracks open the Marvel Universe like never before in Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, leading into Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 alongside Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), Rocket the Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Kraglin (Sean Gunn), and Gamora (Zoe Saldana).

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 title card
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: Marvel Officially Reveals New Black Panther

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), and Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate BishopMs. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Chris Pratt as Star-Lord
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related:Chloe Zhao Officially NOT Directing Any ‘Star Wars’ Movie, Fans Rejoice

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 debuts on May 5, 2023.

Alex Lue

When he's not in Disneyland, Alex loves to make YouTube videos, watch old movies, and play the guitar. In his spare time, Alex learns all things theme park history, travels Route 66, and listens to the Eagles!

View Comment (1)