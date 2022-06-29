Marvel Star “Very Cautious” on Returning, Shoots Down ‘Avengers’ Reboot

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is rapidly expanding with new characters and the Multiverse, but some Marvel fans want their classic heroes on stage. However, Chris Evans shares that he’s “very cautious” about returning to his Captain America role.

Though Anthony Mackie is the new Captain America, fans still regard actor Chris Evans (Knives Out, Lightyear) as the face of one of the most popular Marvel characters in history.

With his episodic departure from the Marvel collection in Avengers: Endgame (2019), Chris Evans joined co-stars Scarlett Johansson and Robert Downey, Jr. in Marvel retirement.

In a recent interview with the Lightyear (2022) legend, Chris Evans revealed that “revisiting” his Steve Rogers role with “some weird extension to that legacy” would be “upsetting”:

While sitting down with the D23 Inside Disney Podcast, Chris Evans shared his thoughts on returning to Marvel:

“No, I don’t think so. I mean it was a really unbelievable ride and the character’s just so dear to me and I’m just so precious with it. To return to the role, I mean the truth is, the role isn’t even mine anymore. The role is Anthony Mackie’s. So, you know, even if there was a different incarnation, not as Captain America, but you know for Steve Rogers, even that would feel… I’d be very cautious, just because I love that chapter of my life professionally, personally. I love what those movies accomplished and to revisit it and potentially have some weird extension to that legacy would be upsetting if it didn’t land. So it would require a near-perfect recipe and it may just not be in the cards.”

The superhero world is constantly changing, but Chris Evans has cemented himself as one of the most famous actors in Marvel history.

While every Marvel fan hopes that the rumored Secret Wars movie could reintroduce MCU alums back into the mainframe of Marvel movies, it’s clear that Evans wants to keep his Captain America shield hanging on the wall in retirement.

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

