Marvel Star “Very Cautious” on Returning, Shoots Down ‘Avengers’ Reboot

in Marvel

Chris Evans as Captain America (right) and Scarlett Johannson as Black Widow (left)

Credit: Marvel Studios

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is rapidly expanding with new characters and the Multiverse, but some Marvel fans want their classic heroes on stage. However, Chris Evans shares that he’s “very cautious” about returning to his Captain America role.

Chris Evans as Captain America
Credit: Marvel Studios

Though Anthony Mackie is the new Captain America, fans still regard actor Chris Evans (Knives Out, Lightyear) as the face of one of the most popular Marvel characters in history.

With his episodic departure from the Marvel collection in Avengers: Endgame (2019), Chris Evans joined co-stars Scarlett Johansson and Robert Downey, Jr. in Marvel retirement.

(Left) Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Falcon (Right) Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/ Captain America in Marvel's Captain America: The Winter Soldier Running Scene On Your Left
Credit: Marvel Studios

In a recent interview with the Lightyear (2022) legend, Chris Evans revealed that “revisiting” his Steve Rogers role with “some weird extension to that legacy” would be “upsetting”:

Chris Evans says that he’d be “very cautious” about returning as #CaptainAmerica in the #MCU:

“To revisit it and potentially have some weird extension to that legacy would be upsetting if it didn’t land…”

While sitting down with the D23 Inside Disney Podcast, Chris Evans shared his thoughts on returning to Marvel:

“No, I don’t think so. I mean it was a really unbelievable ride and the character’s just so dear to me and I’m just so precious with it. To return to the role, I mean the truth is, the role isn’t even mine anymore. The role is Anthony Mackie’s. So, you know, even if there was a different incarnation, not as Captain America, but you know for Steve Rogers, even that would feel… I’d be very cautious, just because I love that chapter of my life professionally, personally. I love what those movies accomplished and to revisit it and potentially have some weird extension to that legacy would be upsetting if it didn’t land. So it would require a near-perfect recipe and it may just not be in the cards.”

captain america
Credit: Marvel Studios

The superhero world is constantly changing, but Chris Evans has cemented himself as one of the most famous actors in Marvel history.

While every Marvel fan hopes that the rumored Secret Wars movie could reintroduce MCU alums back into the mainframe of Marvel movies, it’s clear that Evans wants to keep his Captain America shield hanging on the wall in retirement.

Don Cheadle, Robert Downey Jr., Bradley Cooper, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, and Karen Gillan in "Avengers: Endgame".
Credit: Marvel Studios

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), and Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld),  Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

