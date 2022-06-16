‘Lightyear’ Ratings Plummet, Same-Sex Scene Sparks “Review Bombs”

Pixar’s Lightyear (2022) hasn’t even debuted in theaters yet, but the Toy Story (1995) spinoff has already become the worst-rated Disney movie in history.

Pixar Animation Studios and The Walt Disney Company have been swallowed by online hate, backlash, and controversies surrounding their newest film, Lightyear, the latest addition to the Toy Story franchise starring Chris Evans (Avengers: Endgame).

With Pixar pouring their heart and soul to keep intact a scene with a same-sex couple sharing a kiss on screen, the internet exploded with social media attacks and civil wars regarding the matter.

As a result of Disney reinstating the scene, the Pixar movie has been banned in over 10 Middle Eastern countries, including Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

While Pixar was reportedly able to add back a cut scene of Hawthorne (Uzo Aduba) and her significant sharing a kiss, Lightyear has fallen victim to “review bombing”:

So it looks like Lightyear was review bombed.

So it looks like Lightyear was review bombed pic.twitter.com/ctzPeVpZm4 — Joe (@hzjoe03) June 16, 2022

Lightyear‘s current IMDb rating sits at 4.1/10, officially making it the worst-rated Pixar movie to date.

With over 2,100 1-star ratings (at the time of writing), Pixar’s Lightyear has unfortunately plummeted.

With Cars 2 (2011) receiving a 6.2/19 IMDb score and 39% on Rotten Tomatoes, fans are stunned at the current state of Pixar’s newest movie surpassing the hated Cars (2006) sequel:

I can’t wait for the classic “or maybe it’s just not that good…” even though the movies not even out.

This is why I don’t listen to audience scores.

I can’t wait for the classic “or maybe it’s just not that good…” even though the movies not even out💀

This is why I don’t listen to audience scores. — Tommy🎡 (@tommyboy_1989) June 16, 2022

Another fan writes:

Where do these people get the time to review bomb, even the movies I absolutely hate I’ll still only leave one review.

Where do these people get the time to review bomb, even the movies I absolutely hate I'll still only leave one review. — Dan Swarst (@ChiefMilfHunter) June 16, 2022

While the motives behind these “review bombs” are unclear, Disney is still working towards getting the movie out to as many audiences as possible.

Pixar fans and critics alike are enjoying the film, scoring the newest animated feature with an 79% on Rotten Tomatoes (at the time of writing).

Nonetheless, politics have swelled the popularity of Lightyear. The family feature has now become a discussion topic that fans are having a hard time grasping.

Disney’s most recent controversies started with Turning Red (2022) by director Domee Shi, starring Rosalie Chiang (Meilin Lee) and Sandrah Oh (Ming Lee) regarding political undertones that viewers reportedly discovered in the film. Nonetheless, Turning Red sits with a 94% Rotten Tomatoes and 7/10 IMDb score.

In the end, Pixar made the choice that they felt was best for the film’s final cut, understanding the consequences that could follow. While Lightyear is being banned in numerous countries, many other viewers can’t wait to see what’s next for the future of Toy Story.

More about Lightyear

From Disney and Pixar comes an animated sci-fi action-adventure — the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear (voice of Chris Evans), the hero who inspired the toy. “Lightyear” follows the legendary space ranger on an intergalactic adventure alongside ambitious recruits, Izzy (Keke Palmer), Mo (Taika Waititi) and Darby (Dale Soules), and his robot companion Sox. As this motley crew embark on their toughest mission yet, they must learn to work as a team to escape the evil Zurg (James Brolin) and his dutiful robot army who are never far behind.

Joining the previously announced Chris Evans, who lends his voice to Buzz, are Keke Palmer, Dale Soules, and Taika Waititi as a group of ambitious recruits. Peter Sohn voices Buzz’s robot companion, Sox, and the cast also includes the voices of Uzo Aduba, James Brolin, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Efren Ramirez, and Isiah Whitlock Jr. “The cast for ‘Lightyear’ is truly a dream team,” said MacLane. “Each of the performers immediately inhabited their character, which gave us the opportunity to play a bit during recording sessions. This resulted in a level of specificity that elevated the material and brought additional depth to the characters’ relationships. It has been a privilege to work with such a talented and generous cast.”’

Award-winning composer Michael Giacchino, who’s behind the scores for The Batman (2022) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), is on board to score Lightyear. Giacchino has a long history with Pixar; he won an Oscar, Golden Globe, and GRAMMY for the original score in Up (2009). His other Pixar credits include The Incredibles (2004), Ratatouille (2007), Cars 2 (2011), Inside Out (2015), Coco (2017), and Incredibles 2 (2018) among others. The Lightyear Original Motion Picture Soundtrack from Walt Disney Records will be available on June 17, 2022.

Lightyear is produced by Galyn Susman (Toy Story That Time Forgot).

Are you excited to watch Lightyear? Comment below!