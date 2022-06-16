Hayden Christensen Ready for Prequel Trilogy ‘Star Wars’ Rematch

The Star Wars universe is expanding with Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+. Despite the online backlash the series has received, fan-favorite Hayden Christensen is ready to share the screen with Palpatine and Padmé again.

Every Star Wars fan is ready for more Prequel Trilogy content, especially with the legendary Hayden Christensen returning to his iconic role of Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker and Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Though Christensen is reportedly not entirely under the Vader suit for the limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi, fans are hungry for more Anakin Skywalker content.

As a result, episode five of Kenobi, featuring flashbacks of a Padawan Skywalker, is being echoed as the best installment of the franchise so far, with an 8.2/10 rating on IMDb.

Now, Christensen is ready for a new series or movie within the Skywalker saga featuring Natalie Portman (Padmé Amidala) and Ian McDiarmid (Emperor Palpatine):

Hayden Christensen on actors he’d like to share the screen with again: “I think it would be a lot of fun to get to do another scene with Ian McDiarmid as Palpatine, or Sidious, I should say. Natalie [Portman] — there’s lots of fun stuff there to think about.”

With Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, Joel Edgerton (Uncle Owen Lars), Jimmy Smits (Bail Organa), and more returning for Obi-Wan Kenobi 17 years after Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005), it’s not impossible to see more Prequel characters from the Star Wars saga appear in future Lucasfilm projects.

With Hayden Christensen being open for more Star Wars and fans more than happy to receive more content, a live-action Clone Wars twist featuring Padmé could open the door for Dave Filoni to expand his reach and bring in Ahsoka Tano and more live never before.

Given that McGregor and Christensen are both open to another season of Obi-Wan Kenobi and more Star Wars projects, their time as their respective characters is far from over, especially with Hayden Christensen reportedly appearing in Ahsoka.

More about Obi-Wan Kenobi

The story begins ten years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his most significant defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

“The rematch of the century” teased by Kathleen Kennedy, director Deborah Chow, and Lucasfilm will be supported by Moses Ingram (Inquisitor Reva), Joel Edgerton (Uncle Owen), Bonnie Piesse (Beru Lars), Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

The world of George Lucas is expanding beyond Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Darth Vader (James Earl Jones), Jedi Master Yoda (Frank Oz), Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein), Darth Maul (Ray Parker), Anakin Skywalker (Boba Fett (Jeremy Bulloch/Temura Morrison), Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor), Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), Grogu (AKA "Baby Yoda"), Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), Koska Reeves (Sasha Banks), Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), Moff Gideon(Giancarlo Esposito), the Millennium Falcon, the Death Star, and The Clone Wars.

Within the Star Wars franchise, Lucasfilm is moving past Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) or the controversial Rian Johnson Star Wars film The Last Jedi (2018) as we dive into the Old Republic or explore new realities of the Star Wars universe with each new TV show or the upcoming Star Wars game like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 or Star Wars Eclipse.

