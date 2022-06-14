Despite Backlash, Hayden Christensen “Absolutely” Ready For New ‘Star Wars’ Series

Following the intense popularity of Hayden Christensen’s Star Wars return, the actor just doubled down on his hopes for an Anakin Skywalker prequel series.
Hayden Christensen is officially back as Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker… Sort of. According to his four stunt doubles, Christensen isn’t back as Sith Lord Darth Vader.
With Obi-Wan Kenobi’s general rating and acceptance amongst the Star Wars universe of fans, it’s clear that virtually every Star Wars fan wants more of Christensen, but not as they’ve been given so far.
Given only two episodes left in the limited series, fans are getting angsty that there still are yet to be any Order 66 flashback scenes or sequences featuring Hayden Christensen’s face that isn’t covered in Bacta or the iconic Darth Vader helmet.
With reports confirming that Hayden Christensen is barely under the Darth Vader armor, the popularity of Kenobi is turning into the next Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi.
Fans need Christensen, and he wants to give them Anakin:
Hayden Christensen says that he would “absolutely” return as #DarthVader in a potential spin-off series: “To get to do more with this character would be amazing…”
— Star Wars – The Direct (@StarWars_Direct) June 13, 2022
Hayden Christensen is downright an excellent actor and fantastic human being. Fans love the man and can’t wait for more Christensen in the Skywalker saga.
But viewers are ready for Hayden Christensen to ditch the Darth Vader helmet and show himself.
While talking with The Hollywood Reporter, Christensen responded when asked if he’d be on board for an Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader Prequel Trilogy series:
Absolutely! To get to do more with this character would be amazing!
While Obi-Wan Kenobi has been hit with various backlash, fans are vying for anything concerning Hayden Christensen and his redemption as Anakin Skywalker.
More about Obi-Wan Kenobi
The story begins ten years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his most significant defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.
“The rematch of the century” teased by Kathleen Kennedy, director Deborah Chow, and Lucasfilm will be supported by Moses Ingram (Inquisitor Reva), Joel Edgerton (Uncle Owen), Bonnie Piesse (Beru Lars), Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.
