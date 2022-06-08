Hayden Christensen ‘Darth Vader’ Return Shocks ‘Star Wars’ Fans

The brutal return of Darth Vader in Obi-Wan Kenobi has been the series highlight for virtually every Star Wars fan, but his latest appearance at the end of episode four is blowing away fans.

Much like Bruce the Shark in Steven Spielberg’s Jaws (1975) or even the Alien in Alien (1979), viewers are barely seeing any of Sith Lord Darth Vader. Keeping the anticipation high and adding a level of intensity every time he appears on screen, Lucasfilm is nailing the mysticism behind Darth Vader and his rage.

The brutality of Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) shines brightly throughout the Skywalker saga. Still, in the new Star Wars story Obi-Wan Kenobi just featured one of the most intimidating moments in Vader’s live-action history yet:

Vader is back! Every Star Wars fan couldn’t be happier that Sith Lord Darth Vader is gracing the Star Wars screen again, even if it’s on the streaming screen.

Having Hayden Christensen under the Vader suit is a dream of countless fans, and many can’t believe that it’s happening:

vader being FULL of rage when he entered the room was so terrifying i jumped

vader being FULL of rage when he entered the room was so terrifying i jumped — kennedy (@darthsokas) June 8, 2022

Another fan writes:

hayden christensen as darth vader . that’s it. that’s the tweet .

Nonetheless, is that Hayden Christensen under the Darth Vader armor? No, not exactly.

Fans will be shocked to learn that Hayden Christensen is NOT under the Darth Vader mask for any full-body shots of the Sith Lord, including his deadly walk through Mapuzo:

Bistrevsky states that he and Hayden Christensen are involved in any scenes with Darth Vader acting while stuntman Tom O’Connell wields Vader’s red lightsaber in the rematch between Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader:

“Hayden and I both act in the Darth Vader scenes, we bring the character and emotions (and the pain, suffering, anger) I’m 6’7 so when you see a full body shot it looks better having an actor, than a CGI creation. Tom specializes in the fighting. The fights are Tom. Full body with Helmet On is me, Hayden carries the heaviest burden of all, the pain and betrayal of his best friend and once mentor.”

Nonetheless, Dmitrious Bistrevsky confirms that Hayden Christensen did bulk up for the role of Darth Vader:

“Hayden wore the suit, I wore the suit, Tom wore the suit. We all worked together to create the best character we possibly can. We are a team. Without Hayden there would be no story for me to tell. He is my friend, he showed up so hard for this project. He bulked, Hayden was so swole when he arrived to set that both Tom and I quivered in our muscle suits.”

The intensity of seeing Darth Vader confront Reva loses some of its potency when realizing that it might not have been Hayden Christensen interrogating his Inquisitor.

Nonetheless, with Disney and Lucasfilm advertising that it is Christensen as Darth Vader, it’s clear that his role will be echoed throughout the series when it’s most important.

With fans calling for Order 66 flashbacks featuring Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker, viewers are ready to see Hayden Christensen’s face once again.

