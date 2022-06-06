Hayden Christensen Weighs In On Controversial ‘Star Wars’ Sequel Character

The Star Wars universe is an ever-expanding franchise, and Hayden Christensen finally shares his feelings about one Sequel Trilogy character that fans can’t get over.
Though Obi-Wan Kenobi is off to a rough start with nearly every Star Wars fan nitpicking the limited series, Hayden Christensen is taking at the moment as fans rejoice in his new Star Wars story return.
Settling down to answer some questions, Christensen shares his favorite Sequel Trilogy character:
Hayden Christensen says his favorite #StarWars sequel character is Kylo Ren
“I really liked what Adam Driver did with that”
(via @infobae) pic.twitter.com/CfUOuKPYEb
— Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) June 5, 2022
Given that Adam Driver’s Ben Solo/Kylo Ren is the grandson of Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker/Sith Lord Darth Vader, it’s a small world when it comes to Hayden Christensen name dropping Adam Driver as his favorite part of the Sequel Trilogy.
Kylo Ren was engulfed in backlash following the episodic Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019), killing off the Sith after redeeming the character and revealing Ben Solo to the world.
Nonetheless, from unfair online hate to downright toxic backlash, Adam Driver’s Star Wars character never stood a chance following director Rian Johnson’s Star Wars: Episode XIII – The Last Jedi (2018).
Hearing Hayden Christensen — an actor disliked by the Star Wars community upon his debut in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002) — liked what Adam Driver did with his Kylo Ren character is a reassuring promise that the Sequels could one day be better accepted by the general public in the future.
More about Obi-Wan Kenobi
The story begins ten years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his most significant defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.
“The rematch of the century” teased by Kathleen Kennedy, director Deborah Chow, and Lucasfilm will be supported by Moses Ingram (Inquisitor Reva), Joel Edgerton (Uncle Owen), Bonnie Piesse (Beru Lars), Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.
Was Kylo Ren the best part of the Sequel Trilogy? Comment below!