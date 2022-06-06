“Never Should’ve Been Replaced,” ‘Star Wars’ Fans Slam “Terrible” ‘Kenobi’ Change

The Star Wars universe is falling apart with each new episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi. Though Lucasfilm continues to outdo itself, the fanbase is taking small details too seriously and ruining the fun for new fans. Now, viewers have had the last straw with the Grand Inquisitor replacement.

Controversies around Rupert Friend’s Grand Inquisitor exploded when the actor revealed that he didn’t watch any of Star Wars: Rebels to study one of the essential characters in the series.

More backlash embroiled following the premiere of Obi-Wan Kenobi, and the actor can’t catch a break.

From Moses Ingram receiving reportedly racist attacks on social media to even Hayden Christensen’s Darth Vader being slammed, the replacement of Harry Potter alum Jason Isaacs as the Grand Inquisitor is the last straw for every Star Wars fan:

Terrible. Obi-Wan is just shaping up to be Mandalorian 3.0. Same set, same settings, same crappy acting, same crappy extras, same crappy costumes as Mando & Boba Fett. And Kenobi as a meat market butcher??

While celebrating Jason Isaacs’ birthday, fans took to social media to share that the Lucious Malfoy actor was the face of the GI in Kenobi:

Never should’ve been replaced. Happy Birthday to the legend!

Really really wish they dubbed his voice in kenobi.. His voice is just soo good.

While many have already lost faith in Obi-Wan Kenobi, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor, and Hayden Christensen have three more episodes to prove low ratings wrong and change the Skywalker saga forever.