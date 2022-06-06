“Never Should’ve Been Replaced,” ‘Star Wars’ Fans Slam “Terrible” ‘Kenobi’ Change

The Star Wars universe is falling apart with each new episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi. Though Lucasfilm continues to outdo itself, the fanbase is taking small details too seriously and ruining the fun for new fans. Now, viewers have had the last straw with the Grand Inquisitor replacement.
Controversies around Rupert Friend’s Grand Inquisitor exploded when the actor revealed that he didn’t watch any of Star Wars: Rebels to study one of the essential characters in the series.
More backlash embroiled following the premiere of Obi-Wan Kenobi, and the actor can’t catch a break.
From Moses Ingram receiving reportedly racist attacks on social media to even Hayden Christensen’s Darth Vader being slammed, the replacement of Harry Potter alum Jason Isaacs as the Grand Inquisitor is the last straw for every Star Wars fan:
Disney has ruined Star Wars.
— jaidubya (@Jaidubya69) May 29, 2022
While celebrating Jason Isaacs’ birthday, fans took to social media to share that the Lucious Malfoy actor was the face of the GI in Kenobi:
— Vore (@Xerukal) June 6, 2022
Another fan wrote:
— Louis (@LOUIE_2_GOOIE) June 6, 2022
More about Obi-Wan Kenobi
The story begins ten years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his most significant defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.
“The rematch of the century” teased by Kathleen Kennedy, director Deborah Chow, and Lucasfilm will be supported by Moses Ingram (Inquisitor Reva), Joel Edgerton (Uncle Owen), Bonnie Piesse (Beru Lars), Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.
Do you want Jason Isaacs to take over the Grand Inquisitor role? Comment below!