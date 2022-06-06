“Never Should’ve Been Replaced,” ‘Star Wars’ Fans Slam “Terrible” ‘Kenobi’ Change

The Star Wars universe is falling apart with each new episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi. Though Lucasfilm continues to outdo itself, the fanbase is taking small details too seriously and ruining the fun for new fans. Now, viewers have had the last straw with the Grand Inquisitor replacement.

Controversies around Rupert Friend’s Grand Inquisitor exploded when the actor revealed that he didn’t watch any of Star Wars: Rebels to study one of the essential characters in the series.

More backlash embroiled following the premiere of Obi-Wan Kenobi, and the actor can’t catch a break.

From Moses Ingram receiving reportedly racist attacks on social media to even Hayden Christensen’s Darth Vader being slammed, the replacement of Harry Potter alum Jason Isaacs as the Grand Inquisitor is the last straw for every Star Wars fan:

Terrible. Obi-Wan is just shaping up to be Mandalorian 3.0. Same set, same settings, same crappy acting, same crappy extras, same crappy costumes as Mando & Boba Fett. And Kenobi as a meat market butcher??

While celebrating Jason Isaacs’ birthday, fans took to social media to share that the Lucious Malfoy actor was the face of the GI in Kenobi:

Never should’ve been replaced. Happy Birthday to the legend!

Another fan wrote:

Really really wish they dubbed his voice in kenobi.. His voice is just soo good.

While many have already lost faith in Obi-Wan Kenobi, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor, and Hayden Christensen have three more episodes to prove low ratings wrong and change the Skywalker saga forever.

The story begins ten years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his most significant defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

“The rematch of the century” teased by Kathleen Kennedy, director Deborah Chow, and Lucasfilm will be supported by Moses Ingram (Inquisitor Reva), Joel Edgerton (Uncle Owen), Bonnie Piesse (Beru Lars), Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

The world of George Lucas is expanding beyond Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Darth Vader (James Earl Jones), Jedi Master Yoda (Frank Oz), Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein), Darth Maul (Ray Parker), Anakin Skywalker (Boba Fett (Jeremy Bulloch/Temura Morrison), Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor), Grogu (AKA “Baby Yoda”), Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff)Koska Reeves (Sasha Banks), Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), and Moff Gideon’s (Giancarlo Esposito) the Millennium Falcon, the Death Star, and The Clone Wars.

Within the Star Wars franchise, Lucasfilm is moving past Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) or the controversial Rian Johnson Star Wars film The Last Jedi (2018) as we dive into the Old Republic or explore new realities of the Star Wars universe with each new TV show or the upcoming Star Wars game like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 or Star Wars Eclipse.

Do you want Jason Isaacs to take over the Grand Inquisitor role? Comment below!

