‘Star Wars’ Fans Wish ‘Kenobi’ Never Happened

The Star Wars universe is expanding with Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+, but the Star Wars community isn’t taking likening to the latest episode. Now, some wish the series never existed.

It’s never releasing new Star Wars content, especially after the controversies that Rian Johnson’s Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2017) caused throughout the fanbase. After that, fans were deemed “toxic” when sharing any criticism, even micro-criticism, about anything Star Wars.

The world of George Lucas has been a beacon of hope for countless fans, and virtually every Star Wars fan welcomes the addition of the Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series.

Nonetheless, the TV show led by The Mandalorian alum Deborah Chow and writer Joby Harold has fallen victim as the next Last Jedi, with fans being divided on whether or not they love the new series featuring Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor or wish it never happened:

Hot Take: I wish #ObiWan was a movie instead of a show

The Star Wars community is banding together to share the wish of Obi-Wan Kenobi to be a feature-length film rather than a six-episode show, as the layout and pacing of the Disney+ original series are failing the expectations of many:

This story deserves to be one of the biggest things Star Wars has ever done and it doesn’t feel that way.

Another fan writes:

I seriously think Obi Wan Kenobi should have been a movie instead of a TV show. I’ve been saying it since the show was announced

One fan points out:

100% support this. The show feels cheap. Looks empty. Is stretching a thin plot even thinner. And is void of any hero music / big set pieces worthy of Darth Vader and Obi Wan’s past. Feels like a Disney Channel Original with no emphasis on Obi Wan – Reva is the main character 🤷🏼‍♂️

Other fans wish that the series could have offered more than just six episodes:

If we had 12 or 10 episodes I really wouldn’t care at all.. but only 2 episodes to go & we barely seen Vader, & why is Reva taking away so much screen time from Obi-Wan? Once again only 6 episodes 🫤 the show is almost over.

While every fan welcomes more Star Wars, it’s safe to say that Kenobi isn’t living up to the expectations of some. Nonetheless, that doesn’t mean every fan dislikes the new show:

I enjoyed #obiwan either could’ve been longer or had another ep in between episode 3 & 4 but overall was good I’m just loving seeing Ewan back. Can’t wait to see what goodies are left for the last 2 episodes. #kenobi

However, given that a feature film would only give Lucasfilm roughly two hours to tell a compelling and well-crafted story of Kenobi’s redemption and Darth Vader’s dark deeds during the beginnings of the Empire, it’s clear that a streaming series — no matter the length — offers more playing room for character development and more.

With two episodes left, fans are concerned that the series can’t fit enough essential storytelling to cap off the narrative of Obi-Wan Kenobi rescuing both Princess Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair) and himself.

More about Obi-Wan Kenobi

The story begins ten years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his most significant defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

“The rematch of the century” teased by Kathleen Kennedy, director Deborah Chow, and Lucasfilm will be supported by Moses Ingram (Inquisitor Reva), Joel Edgerton (Uncle Owen), Bonnie Piesse (Beru Lars), Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

The world of George Lucas is expanding beyond Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Darth Vader (James Earl Jones), Jedi Master Yoda (Frank Oz), Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein), Darth Maul (Ray Parker), Anakin Skywalker (Boba Fett (Jeremy Bulloch/Temura Morrison), Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor), Grogu (AKA “Baby Yoda”), Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), Koska Reeves (Sasha Banks), Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), and Moff Gideon’s (Giancarlo Esposito) the Millennium Falcon, the Death Star, and The Clone Wars.

Within the Star Wars franchise, Lucasfilm is moving past Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) or the controversial Rian Johnson Star Wars film The Last Jedi (2018) as we dive into the Old Republic or explore new realities of the Star Wars universe with each new TV show or the upcoming Star Wars game like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 or Star Wars Eclipse.

