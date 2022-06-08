“Stretching a Thin Plot,” ‘Star Wars’ Fans Bash Missing ‘Kenobi’ Character

The Star Wars universe is unending and offers countless historic moments, but every Star Wars fan is still waiting for live-action Order 66 flashbacks scenes featuring an essential character.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is one of the most compelling and daring additions to the Skywalker saga since Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005) and The Mandalorian from showrunner Jon Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni.

Favraeu and Filoni have become the new dynamic duo of Lucasfilm, introducing a new Star Wars story after another. But, Obi-Wan Kenobi isn’t being taken too lightly.

Fans are expected and welcomed to have opinions, assumptions, and hopes for any new project, especially when it concerns Order 66 flashbacks featuring Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen).

Nonetheless, the audience hasn’t actually seen Skywalker other than a brief moment in episode three of the limited series. Now, fans are concerned that he’s never going to show up:

Are we ever going to actually see Hayden Christensen in this series?

In regards to the story structure and remaining two episodes of the series, fans write:

100% support this. The show feels cheap. Looks empty. Is stretching a thin plot even thinner. And is void of any hero music / big set pieces worthy of Darth Vader and Obi Wan’s past. Feels like a Disney Channel Original with no emphasis on Obi Wan – Reva is the main character

I just can’t decide how I feel about this show man. It’s not the trash some ppl are claiming in my opinion and has amazing moments, but maybe isn’t as completed as I want it to be…

Obi-Wan Kenobi is facing historic backlash after numerous controversies amongst fans concerning the proper treatment of Original Trilogy characters, canon, and more.

With actress Moses Ingram undergoing reported racially-charged online attacks and the series receiving record-low ratings, Kenobi has been not given the proper spotlight it deserves. With two episodes left, fans are hoping that Hayden Christensen’s Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker will appear on-screen alongside Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) in any flashback sequences featuring the Clone Wars, Jedi Council, Order 66, and more.

While a flashback to a young Anakin Skywalker may seem like “fan service” to some, there’s nothing wrong with featuring the character that revolutionized the Star Wars saga and helped expand the world created by George Lucas.

With reports of Hayden Christensen barely being under the Sith Lord Darth Vader suit in Kenobi, it’s clear that viewers are hoping to see the Chosen One before his fall to the dark side.

Now with the Inquisitor fortress showcased, all that remains in the limited series is the final showdown between Vader and Kenobi, giving plenty of time for a trip back to the past before the Jedi Order fell.

More about Obi-Wan Kenobi

The story begins ten years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his most significant defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

“The rematch of the century” teased by Kathleen Kennedy, director Deborah Chow, and Lucasfilm will be supported by Moses Ingram (Inquisitor Reva), Joel Edgerton (Uncle Owen), Bonnie Piesse (Beru Lars), Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

